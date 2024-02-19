Christian Pulisic, Johnny Cardoso, and the PSV trio — A USMNT in Europe progress report

The number of American players in Europe has to be at an all-time high, and the impact of the USMNT and would-be USMNT stars has been felt in more than a couple of nations.

With Copa America and the Olympics coming this summer, there are going to be several big opportunities the Yanks to make a dent on the national team stage.

And while the biggest name in the USMNT game is still leading the way in terms of impact and renown — and we’ll start with Mr. Christian Pulisic and his Italian adventure — there are plenty of notes worth considering as the traditional club season nears the 2/3 mark.

Let’s dig into them.

Christian Pulisic’s durability, advanced numbers are reason for excitement

We’ve been following Christian Pulisic’s debut season at Milan with great enthusiasm thanks largely to the performances we’ve seen from a healthy and settled 24-year-old.

The winger’s goals and assists had cooled off prior to Sunday’s two goal contributions at Monza, but it’s oh-so-clear that Stefano Pioli loves Pulisic and favors him despite a robust and fun group of menu items for the three players beneath his center forward.

And for good reason. According to our pals at Fotmob, only 10 players in all of Serie A have performed better than Pulisic this season. a group that includes Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Pulisic should set his career bests for goals this season — he needs three more — and he’s got an outside shot at his assist mark — 13, he’s at 6 — if Milan make a long Europa League run, but what’s more interesting is how valuable he’s become in other areas. He’s much better defensively and when it comes to crossing, he’s losing the ball to 1v1 tacklers at a career-best rate, and most of his advanced attacking numbers are back where they were during his best seasons at Dortmund and Chelsea.

It’s genuinely exciting to wonder what he’ll look like when he brings his early prime to the red, white, and blue.

Best of the rest for Americans Abroad — USMNT in Europe