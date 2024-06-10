EURO 2024 Power Rankings: Who are the favorites? Dark horses? Underdogs?

With EURO 2024 almost here, it is time to rank all 24 teams based on how they’re looking and their chances of winning it all.

How are the big dogs looking? Which of the outsiders has the best chance of making a deep run? Who will be the fairytale story?

Below is our latest EURO 2024 Power Rankings which will be updated throughout the tournament.

EURO 2024 Power Rankings

The underdogs

24. Georgia

23. Albania

22. Slovakia

21. Romania

20. Slovenia

19. Scotland

Georgia, Albania and Slovakia are all in tough groups but have some talented individuals who can produce a moment of magic, such as Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and they are capable of finishing third and having a chance of making the last 16. Romania and Slovakia will have a shot of making it out of their group too, and so will Slovenia who have Jan Oblak in goal and Benjamin Sesko up top and they could cause a few shocks. Scotland have the talent and have had some impressive results in qualifying, but Steve Clarke has lost some big players to injury ahead of the tournament and they are in an extremely tough Group A.

The upstarts

18. Czechia

17. Serbia

16. Austria

15. Poland

14. Turkiye

13. Ukraine

Now this is an interesting group of teams. They are all extremely solid and are used to playing as a unit rather than relying on individuals. But the difference is that Serbia, Austria, Poland and Ukraine all have incredible individuals who can win them the game, especially up front. Mitrovic, Arnautovic, Lewandowski and Yaremchuk can all give their respective teams a cutting edge at center forward, while Turkiye had a very good qualifying record and have key players with great European club experience throughout their team.

The outsiders

12. Hungary

11. Switzerland

10. Denmark

9. Croatia

8. Netherlands

7. Belgium

This is where the dark horses lurk. If any of Croatia, Belgium or the Netherlands won this tournament would we be surprised? Nope. They are stacked with talent but all of them have star players (Modric, Van Dijk, De Bruyne etc.) who are at the end of their careers or coming towards the end of their peak. But they are still more than capable of leading a charge for the trophy. Denmark are on the way down after a fine EURO 2020 where they reached the semifinals, while Hungary is definitely a team to watch out for and if they get through their tough Group A then they will be primed for a deep run.

The favorites

6. Portugal

5. Italy

4. Spain

3. Germany

2. England

1. France

Here we go, the favs are a little all over the place heading into the tournament. Especially England and France after some poor performances in their final friendly games before heading to Germany. Still, with Mbappe and Kane up top and a host of other star attackers, these two teams always have a chance but the main issue for England and France is defensively. Can they stay solid? That is where the next pack of teams can muscle in. Hosts Germany seem to have peaked at the right time under Julian Nagelsmann and look robust and ruthless, while Spain and Italy are proper team units with invaluable experience of winning trophies throughout their teams. Reigning champs Italy should not be underestimated under Luciano Spalletti, while Spain have a great balance about them with Rodri the star man holding everything together. Portugal have all of the talent but defensively they may be a little suspect. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo up top and Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota in attack supporting him, they’ll always have a chance.