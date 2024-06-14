 Skip navigation
Top News

Florida Panthers v Edmonton Oilers - Game Three
Barkov, Bobrovsky and the Panthers beat the Oilers 4-3 to move within win of Stanley Cup title
Meijer LPGA Classic
Nelly Korda stumbles to 76 while Alison Lee leads Meijer LPGA Classic
U.S. Open - Round One
Rory McIlroy looks (and sounds) more like Scottie Scheffler than Scheffler in Round 1 of U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brysondiscussion_240613.jpg
DeChambeau ‘box office’ viewing again in USO Rd. 1
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_240613.jpg
Wagner tries Cantlay, Fitzpatrick shots on hole 11
nbc_golf_golfpodcastroku_240613.jpg
Scheffler begins U.S. Open in surprising funk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rory shows shotmaking ability in U.S. Open Round 1

June 13, 2024 08:21 PM
Rory McIlroy is known for his distance with the driver, but a few other qualities helped him to a 5-under 65 and co-lead in Round 1 of the U.S. Open: focus, intent, creativity and even some healthy arrogance.
Up Next
nbc_golf_brysondiscussion_240613.jpg
10:24
DeChambeau ‘box office’ viewing again in USO Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_240613.jpg
6:58
Wagner tries Cantlay, Fitzpatrick shots on hole 11
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240613.jpg
4:39
Rory shows shotmaking ability in U.S. Open Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_golfpodcastroku_240613.jpg
6:32
Scheffler begins U.S. Open in surprising funk
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brysonwithsmylie_240613.jpg
1:36
DeChambeau: ‘I was striping it’ in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usopenrd1part2_240613.jpg
14:56
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, late Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryinterviewv2_240613.jpg
3:41
Rory ‘relentless’ with control to start U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usopenrd1part1_240613.jpg
8:18
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, early Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jeeptopshotsround1_240613.jpg
1:51
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_coronapremierround1_240613.jpg
1:49
Best shots from Round 1 of the U.S. Open
Now Playing