UEFA EURO Championships past winners list: Most titles, back-to-back, runner ups, third place

  
Published June 4, 2024 10:24 AM

Ahead of the EURO 2024 tournament in Germany this summer, here is a look at all of the previous finals and information on the most successful teams in the history of the competition.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule, how to watch, dates ]

Only four countries have won the European Championship trophy on two or more occasions.

Some of the biggest surprise winners have been Denmark and Greece, while England are the biggest nation to never win a European title as they were runners up in the last edition.

Which country has the most UEFA European Championship titles?

Germany and Spain have both won the most European Championships titles with three each. Germany have also been runners up on three occasions, with Spain runners up once.

Has there ever been a back-to-back UEFA Euro champion?

Yes. Spain are they only team to defend a European title. They won consecutive European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Year-by-year UEFA EURO past winners, runners up, third-place teams

1960: Soviet Union 2-1 Yugoslavia (AET) in Paris, France | Third place: Czechoslovakia

1964: Spain 2-1 Soviet Union in Madrid, Spain | Third place: Hungary

1968: Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia (replay) in Rome, Italy | Third place: England

1972: West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union in Brussels, Belgium | Third place: Belgium

1976: Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany (5-3 on penalties) in Belgrade, Yugoslavia | Third place: Netherlands

1980: West Germany 2-1 Belgium in Rome, Italy | Third place: Czechoslovakia

Third place game no longer contested after 1980

1984: France 2-0 Spain in Paris, France

1988: Netherlands 2-0 Soviet Union in Munich, Germany

1992: Denmark 2-0 Germany in Gothenburg, Sweden

1996: Germany 2-1 Czech Republic (golden goal) in London, England

2000: France 2-1 Italy (golden goal) in Rotterdam, Netherlands

2004: Greece 1-0 Portugal in Lisbon, Portugal

2008: Spain 1-0 Germany in Vienna, Austria

2012: Spain 4-0 Italy in Kiev, Ukraine

2016: Portugal 1-0 France (AET) in Paris, France

2020: Italy 1-1 England (3-2 on penalties) in London, England

2024: Final on July 14 in Berlin, Germany