Wagner tries Cantlay, Fitzpatrick shots on hole 11
Johnson Wagner is dialed in while trying to recreate Patrick Cantlay's hole-out from the sand and Matt Fitzpatrick's chip shot from past the green on Pinehurst No. 2's hole 11 in the U.S. Open.
DeChambeau 'box office' viewing again in USO Rd. 1
Live From the U.S. Open lauds the reemergent Bryson DeChambeau for another high-octane performance in Round 1, highlighted by his trademark distance but also fueled by his "razor-sharp" short game.
Johnson Wagner is dialed in while trying to recreate Patrick Cantlay's hole-out from the sand and Matt Fitzpatrick's chip shot from past the green on Pinehurst No. 2's hole 11 in the U.S. Open.
Rory shows shotmaking ability in U.S. Open Round 1
Rory McIlroy is known for his distance with the driver, but a few other qualities helped him to a 5-under 65 and co-lead in Round 1 of the U.S. Open: focus, intent, creativity and even some healthy arrogance.
Scheffler begins U.S. Open in surprising funk
In the "Big Three" group at the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy set the standard while Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele lagged behind.
DeChambeau: 'I was striping it' in Round 1
Bryson DeChambeau chats with Smylie Kaufman after finishing his opening round at the U.S. Open and talks about adjustments he's made on his driver that helped him get in contention.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, late Round 1
Watch the best moments from the afternoon of the first round at the 2024 U.S. Open, including a stellar performance by Rory McIlroy.
Rory 'relentless' with control to start U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy sits down with Damon Hack to talk about his measured but impactful performance in Round 1 of the 2024 U.S. Open, after which he co-leads.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, early Round 1
Watch the best moments from morning and midday of the first round at the 2024 U.S. Open, featuring a blistering start from Patrick Cantlay.
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 1
Check out the most impressive shots at Pinehurst No. 2's par-3 15th hole from Round 1 of the 2024 U.S. Open.