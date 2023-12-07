 Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published December 7, 2023 11:10 AM

Liverpool looks to keep its Premier League title fight in good shape when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30am ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds have only lost once this year and trail on Arsenal on the table in a return to results that has Jurgen Klopp’s men looking like a righteous contender.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs LIVERPOOL STREAM LIVE

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries this season but claimed enough points to stay above the relegation fight.

Springing an upset or two along the way could send the Eagles more comfortably into midtable and allow them to focus on strengthening their stock and refocusing their goals, as players like Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard can help Palace get results even while Eberechi Eze is absent.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET (Wednesday, Dec. 6)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Crystal Palace, team news

OUT: Eberechi Eze (ankle), Dean Henderson (thigh), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh)

Focus on Liverpool, team news

OUT: Alisson (thigh), Diogo Jota (undisclosed), Joel Matip (knee), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin)