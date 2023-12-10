Mohamed Salah on 200th Liverpool goal, title hopes: ‘We can do something special this year’

Mohamed Salah joined an exclusive club at Liverpool as his scored his 200th goal for the Reds on Saturday and was influential in their comeback win at Crystal Palace which momentarily sent them top of the Premier League table.

Salah scored in the 76th minute with Liverpool’s first shot on target of the game and the Reds then won it late on thanks to Harvey Elliott’s stoppage time goal as Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to grab points from losing positions.

They lead the Premier League in that category with 18 points won from losing positions and Liverpool have that resilience needed to hang around in the title race.

Mohamed Salah reacts to joining the 200-club

The Egyptian King is at the heart of everything Liverpool have done this season as he’s second in the Premier League in goals scored, tie-first in goal involvements and leads the way with assists.

Speaking to TNT Sports in the UK after the game, Salah was asked about the milestone of reaching 150th Premier League goals and 200 goals in all competitions for Liverpool.

“The most important thing was that we won the game. It was really tough today. When you win the game and score goals it’s a great feeling. I’m happy for the record and also that the team won the game,” Salah said.

Are Liverpool in the title race?

Asked about this side being similar to the one which won the Premier League title during the 2019-20 season, Salah didn’t shy away from the similarities he sees.

“I see the mentality to keep fighting until the end. We did that this game, the last game and the game before. It is something positive we take frmo that. Of course we have a new team now because there’s six or seven players in the starting lineup. We need to give them advice. From me and Virgil [Van Dijk] and the guys. They’re learning a lot and they’re really nice guys and able to learn. I think with 2019-20 there are similarities and of course the other guys achieved a lot so we have to give them their credit. But I’m sure we can do something special this year,” Salah said.

With all of these late wins, plus players (new and old) chipping in with goals and important contributions from all across their squad and experienced leaders standing tall, a really positive feeling is building at Liverpool.

It feels like they truly believe they’re back and can win the Premier League title this season.