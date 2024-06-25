France vs Poland: How to watch live, stream link, team news

France aims for Group D supremacy when it meets already-eliminated Poland at Noon ET Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

The French have four points after drawing the Netherlands, who meet Austria at the same time. The Dutch have four points and superior goal differential while the Austrians have three points.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule | EURO 2024 squads ]

So three teams can still win the group. Juicy.

Kylian Mbappe is said to be ‘raring to go’ after missing the Netherlands draw with a nose injury suffered versus Austria.

Les Bleus beat Austria in the opener, while Poland’s defending has struggled in 2-1 and 3-1 losses to the Dutch and Austria, respectively.

How to watch France vs Poland, stream link and start time

Kick off: Tuesday (June 25), Noon ET

Stadium: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

France team news, focus

Mbappe is ‘raring to go’ and that should be bad news for a Poland team that has scored and conceded before the half-hour of their previous games.

Poland team news, focus

Former Chicago Fire man Adam Buksa scored in the opener while Krzysztof Piatek bagged a goal in the second. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny started both matches.

France vs Poland prediction

One needs it and the other’s playing for pride. A motivated Kylian Mbappe against a suspect defense is a mood. France 2-0 Poland.

