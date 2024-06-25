 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
Dow Championship: Teams, format and purse for LPGA event in Michigan
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
How to watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dow Championship and U.S. Senior Open
Minnesota Twins v Oakland Athletics
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Carlos Santana smashing, Joey Loperfido and Heston Kjerstad finally emerging

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btedrafttoppicks_240624.jpg
NBA Draft odds for the No. 1 overall pick
nbc_roto_bteledecky_240624.jpg
How many gold medals will Ledecky earn in Paris?
nbc_roto_bteedey_240624.jpg
Is Edey going early in the NBA Draft?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
Dow Championship: Teams, format and purse for LPGA event in Michigan
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
How to watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dow Championship and U.S. Senior Open
Minnesota Twins v Oakland Athletics
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Carlos Santana smashing, Joey Loperfido and Heston Kjerstad finally emerging

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btedrafttoppicks_240624.jpg
NBA Draft odds for the No. 1 overall pick
nbc_roto_bteledecky_240624.jpg
How many gold medals will Ledecky earn in Paris?
nbc_roto_bteedey_240624.jpg
Is Edey going early in the NBA Draft?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

France vs Poland: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published June 25, 2024 10:32 AM

France aims for Group D supremacy when it meets already-eliminated Poland at Noon ET Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

The French have four points after drawing the Netherlands, who meet Austria at the same time. The Dutch have four points and superior goal differential while the Austrians have three points.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule | EURO 2024 squads ]

So three teams can still win the group. Juicy.

Kylian Mbappe is said to be ‘raring to go’ after missing the Netherlands draw with a nose injury suffered versus Austria.

Les Bleus beat Austria in the opener, while Poland’s defending has struggled in 2-1 and 3-1 losses to the Dutch and Austria, respectively.

How to watch France vs Poland, stream link and start time

Kick off: Tuesday (June 25), Noon ET
Stadium: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund
How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

France team news, focus

Mbappe is ‘raring to go’ and that should be bad news for a Poland team that has scored and conceded before the half-hour of their previous games.

Poland team news, focus

Former Chicago Fire man Adam Buksa scored in the opener while Krzysztof Piatek bagged a goal in the second. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny started both matches.

France vs Poland prediction

One needs it and the other’s playing for pride. A motivated Kylian Mbappe against a suspect defense is a mood. France 2-0 Poland.