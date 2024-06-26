 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
2024 Cleveland Browns Fantasy Preview
nbc_roto_gftgv3_240625.jpg
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Finding value in the best bets
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240626.jpg
Lunch Money: Dodgers, Turkey among best targets
Sean-Marks-MPX.jpg
Bridges’ impact on Knicks, Nets’ NBA draft plans
nbc_dps_mikalknicks_240626.jpg
Bridges will have instant ‘chemistry’ with Knicks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
2024 Cleveland Browns Fantasy Preview
nbc_roto_gftgv3_240625.jpg
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Finding value in the best bets
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240626.jpg
Lunch Money: Dodgers, Turkey among best targets
Sean-Marks-MPX.jpg
Bridges’ impact on Knicks, Nets’ NBA draft plans
nbc_dps_mikalknicks_240626.jpg
Bridges will have instant ‘chemistry’ with Knicks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Germany vs Denmark: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

  
Published June 26, 2024 11:13 AM

Hosts Germany clash with Denmark in the EURO 2024 last 16 on Saturday, with Die Mannschaft heavy favorites to advance.

On paper this should be a very even game as No. 16 ranked Germany and No. 21 ranked Denmark are solid, robust and there will be little to choose between the two teams.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule ]

After an unbeaten group stage campaign, Julian Nagelsmann’s side are going into the knockout rounds full of confidence. Jamal Musiala, Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan have been splendid in midfield and Germany’s fluid attack has caused so many problems. But their draw in the group stage finale against Switzerland did throw up a few more questions about their defensive frailties.

Denmark drew all three of their games and finished runners up in Group C behind England, as Kasper Hjulmand’s side are not exciting to watch but are very tough to beat. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been immense in midfield, while Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund give them quality going forward.

How to watch Germany vs Denmark, stream link and start time

Kick off: Saturday (June 29), 3pm ET
Stadium: BVB Stadion Dortmund
How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Germany team news, focus

Nagelsmann’s side is very settled with Kroos, Gundogan and Musiala dominating midfield and Havertz and Wirtz flourishing in attack. Niclas Fullkrug continues to push hard for a starting spot as he has scored twice off the bench, including the late equalizer against Switzerland which led to Germany winning Group A.

Denmark team news, focus

The Danes will continue to go with the 3-5-2 formation they favor with Vestergaard, Christensen and Andersen solid as a rock at center back. Wind and Hojlund need more service up top and Denmark have to create more chances in open play if they’re going to stun the hosts.

Germany vs Denmark prediction

It feels like Germany’s extra quality in attack will just get them over the line in this game. Denmark look solid defensively but Musiala, Kroos and Gundogan will unlock them at some point. Germany 1-0 Denmark.