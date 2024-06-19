EURO 2024 Golden Boot: Top scorers, odds, past winners, favorites, predictions

Which player is going to win the Golden Boot at EURO 2024?

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Kai Havertz, Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the favorites to pick up the coveted award as the top goalscorer at the tournament.

Remember: if players are tied on the same number of goals then the number of assists they have is used to determine who wins the award.

Below is everything you need to know about the race for the EURO 2024 Golden Boot.

Who is the favorite to win EURO Golden Boot 2024? Odds for EURO 2024 Golden Boot winner?

Below are the current odds for the top scorer at EURO 2024. Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM .

Harry Kane: +600

Cristiano Ronaldo: +700

Kylian Mbappe: +900

Kai Havertz: +1000

Jude Bellingham: +1200

Romelu Lukaku: +1400

Alvaro Morata: +1400

Olivier Giroud: +2000

Antoine Griezmann: +2000

UEFA EURO Championships Golden Boot past winners list

1960: Milan Galic, Francois Heutte, Valentin Ivano, Drazan Jerkovic, Viktor Ponendelnik - 2 goals

1964: Ferenc Bene, Dezso Novak, Chus Pereda - 2 goals

1968: Dragan Dzajic - 2 goals

1972: Gerd Muller - 4 goals

1976: Dieter Muller - 4 goals

1980: Klaus Allofs - 3 goals

1984: Michel Platini - 9 goals

1988: Marco van Basten - 5 goals

1992: Dennis Bergkamp, Tomas Brolin, Henrik Larsen, Karl-Heinz Reidle - 3 goals

1996: Alan Shearer - 5 goals

2000: Patrick Kulivert/Savo Milosevic - 5 goals

2004: Milan Baros - 5 goals

2008: David Villa - 4 goals

2012: Fernando Torres - 3 goals, 1 assist

2016: Antoine Griezmann - 6 goals, 2 assists

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo - 5 goals, 1 assist

EURO Golden Boot 2024 predictions

Our own Nick Mendola predicted that Kane would win the Golden Boot, followed by Mbappe and Havertz. The Arsenal man has one goal, while Kane hit the bar in England’s win against Serbia and Mbappe didn’t score in France’s win against Austria and has suffered a broken nose which could seriously impact his minutes at the tournament and his chances of winning the Golden Boot.

Who has won the most UEFA EURO Golden Boots?

No player in European Championship history has ever won more than one Golden Boot.

Has Kylian Mbappe won a EURO Golden Boot?

No. He didn’t even score a goal in four games for France at EURO 2020 as they were knocked out by Switzerland in the Round of 16 on penalty kicks.

Has Harry Kane won a EURO Golden Boot?

No. He scored four goals at EURO 2020, which was one behind the Golden Boot winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

EURO 2024 top scorers

No player has currently scored more than one goal in the tournament.