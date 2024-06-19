EURO 2024 Golden Boot: Top scorers, odds, past winners, favorites, predictions
Which player is going to win the Golden Boot at EURO 2024?
Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Kai Havertz, Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the favorites to pick up the coveted award as the top goalscorer at the tournament.
Remember: if players are tied on the same number of goals then the number of assists they have is used to determine who wins the award.
Below is everything you need to know about the race for the EURO 2024 Golden Boot.
Who is the favorite to win EURO Golden Boot 2024? Odds for EURO 2024 Golden Boot winner?
Below are the current odds for the top scorer at EURO 2024. Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM.
Harry Kane: +600
Cristiano Ronaldo: +700
Kylian Mbappe: +900
Kai Havertz: +1000
Jude Bellingham: +1200
Romelu Lukaku: +1400
Alvaro Morata: +1400
Olivier Giroud: +2000
Antoine Griezmann: +2000
UEFA EURO Championships Golden Boot past winners list
1960: Milan Galic, Francois Heutte, Valentin Ivano, Drazan Jerkovic, Viktor Ponendelnik - 2 goals
1964: Ferenc Bene, Dezso Novak, Chus Pereda - 2 goals
1968: Dragan Dzajic - 2 goals
1972: Gerd Muller - 4 goals
1976: Dieter Muller - 4 goals
1980: Klaus Allofs - 3 goals
1984: Michel Platini - 9 goals
1988: Marco van Basten - 5 goals
1992: Dennis Bergkamp, Tomas Brolin, Henrik Larsen, Karl-Heinz Reidle - 3 goals
1996: Alan Shearer - 5 goals
2000: Patrick Kulivert/Savo Milosevic - 5 goals
2004: Milan Baros - 5 goals
2008: David Villa - 4 goals
2012: Fernando Torres - 3 goals, 1 assist
2016: Antoine Griezmann - 6 goals, 2 assists
2020: Cristiano Ronaldo - 5 goals, 1 assist
EURO Golden Boot 2024 predictions
Our own Nick Mendola predicted that Kane would win the Golden Boot, followed by Mbappe and Havertz. The Arsenal man has one goal, while Kane hit the bar in England’s win against Serbia and Mbappe didn’t score in France’s win against Austria and has suffered a broken nose which could seriously impact his minutes at the tournament and his chances of winning the Golden Boot.
Who has won the most UEFA EURO Golden Boots?
No player in European Championship history has ever won more than one Golden Boot.
Has Kylian Mbappe won a EURO Golden Boot?
No. He didn’t even score a goal in four games for France at EURO 2020 as they were knocked out by Switzerland in the Round of 16 on penalty kicks.
Has Harry Kane won a EURO Golden Boot?
No. He scored four goals at EURO 2020, which was one behind the Golden Boot winner Cristiano Ronaldo.
EURO 2024 top scorers
No player has currently scored more than one goal in the tournament.