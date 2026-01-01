How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

All of a sudden Crystal Palace sit level on points with Fulham ahead of their clash to open up 2026.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Fulham

Oliver Glasner’s side have been on a rough run of results, winning just two of their last six games as injuries have hit hard. They are also winless in four at Selhurst Park, which is a big surprise.

Fulham are on a roll, winning three in a row and six of their last nine games as Marco Silva’s side have surged up the Premier League table. Their climb has been largely fueled by Harry Wilson’s remarkable form and Raul Jimenez’s finishing.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Thursday (January 1)

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Injuries have hit Palace hard with Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz and still out, plus Ismaila Sarr is away on AFCON duty and Eddie Nketiah has gone down with an injury too. Guehi, Wharton and Mateta are the spine of this team but Palace’s busy season with such a small squad is catching up with them.

Fulham team news, focus

Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are all away at AFCON, while striker Rodrigo Muniz remains out and Ryan Sessegnon is also out. Harry Wilson, Kevin and Smith Rowe will support Jimenez in attack.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction

Fulham haven’t drawn a game since August, but this feels like it will end even and both will be happy enough with that. Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham.