How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche
MacKinnon scores 400th goal and Nichushkin nets hat trick as Avalanche rout Blues 6-1
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
How to watch No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 13 Nebraska: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV channels, kickoff times for January 1

Top Clips

nbc_nba_orlvsind_paolohl_251231.jpg
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
nbc_nba_champagniehl_251231.jpg
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche
MacKinnon scores 400th goal and Nichushkin nets hat trick as Avalanche rout Blues 6-1
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
How to watch No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 13 Nebraska: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV channels, kickoff times for January 1

Top Clips

nbc_nba_orlvsind_paolohl_251231.jpg
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
nbc_nba_champagniehl_251231.jpg
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 1, 2026 09:55 AM

All of a sudden Crystal Palace sit level on points with Fulham ahead of their clash to open up 2026.

WATCH Crystal Palace v Fulham

Oliver Glasner’s side have been on a rough run of results, winning just two of their last six games as injuries have hit hard. They are also winless in four at Selhurst Park, which is a big surprise.

Fulham are on a roll, winning three in a row and six of their last nine games as Marco Silva’s side have surged up the Premier League table. Their climb has been largely fueled by Harry Wilson’s remarkable form and Raul Jimenez’s finishing.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Thursday (January 1)
Venue: Selhurst Park — South London
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Injuries have hit Palace hard with Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz and still out, plus Ismaila Sarr is away on AFCON duty and Eddie Nketiah has gone down with an injury too. Guehi, Wharton and Mateta are the spine of this team but Palace’s busy season with such a small squad is catching up with them.

Fulham team news, focus

Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are all away at AFCON, while striker Rodrigo Muniz remains out and Ryan Sessegnon is also out. Harry Wilson, Kevin and Smith Rowe will support Jimenez in attack.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction

Fulham haven’t drawn a game since August, but this feels like it will end even and both will be happy enough with that. Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham.