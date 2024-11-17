How to watch Argentina vs Peru live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Reigning World Cup champs Argentina host Peru on Tuesday hoping to bounce back from their shock 2026 World Cup qualifying defeat at Paraguay.

Lionel Messi and Co. remain top of the World Cup qualifying table in South America but have seen their lead cut to just three points after they lost 2-1 despite taking an early lead in Paraguay. Still, they are heavily favored to beat Peru and with seven games to go in qualifying they are looking extremely comfortable to grab one of the six automatic qualification spots. That said, Argentina have won just one of their last four World Cup qualifiers to allow the chasing pack to gain ground.

Peru sit bottom of the qualifying table and have picked up just one win from their 11 games so far, with their qualification for the 2018 World Cup seeming like a long time ago. Peru’s all-time leading goalscorer Paolo Guerrero is still playing at 40 years of age and is their main hope of rallying late in qualifying to grab at least the playoff spot. They are huge underdogs for this game in Buenos Aires.

How to watch Argentina vs Peru live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7pm ET Tuesday (November 19)

Venue: La Bombanera — Buenos Aires

Stream link, TV channel: En Espanol on Telemundo

Argentina team news, focus

German Pezzella and Nicolas Gonzalez are out injured, while Argentina’s starting lineup is pretty settled under Lionel Scaloni. Experienced duo Romero and Otamendi will start at center back and up front the trio of Martinez, Alvarez and Messi will continue to rip teams apart. Midfield is interesting with Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez perhaps not quite having the right balance as a trio and Leandro Paredes could come in to start in midfield.

Peru team news, focus

Peru have picked up five points from their last five games in qualifying but still sit bottom of the table. All hope is not lost, but the No. 38 ranked team in the world are up against it to make it to the 2026 World Cup. Guerrero is expected to lead the line and Jorge Fossati’s Peru will try their best to make it difficult for Argentina to break through.

Argentina vs Peru prediction

All things point to a reaction from Argentina, as Peru will do their best to hold Messi back but the hosts have so many weapons and will find a way to break through and get back on track. Argentina 3-0 Peru.