How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two wonderful managers from Spain’s Basque Country, Unai Emery and Andoni Iraola, meet at Villa Park on Saturday as red-hot Aston Villa host buoyant Bournemouth.

Emery continues to work wonders at Villa as they beat Bologna 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday to maintain their 100 percent record in Europe this season. They’ve also been superb in the Premier League this season, sitting on 17 points after eight games and are just a few points off the top after winning 3-1 at Fulham last weekend. Emery is rotating his squad masterfully and it’s so hard to believe it has been less than two years since he arrived at Villa Park.

Iraola, who has huge respect for his compatriot Emery with their hometowns in northern Spain just 30 minutes apart, is also doing a fine job at Bournemouth. Their performances have been better than their points tally so far this season but the Cherries got a marquee win at home against Arsenal last weekend. Even before the Gunners were reduced to 10 men Bournemouth had rattled them and thoroughly deserved their victory. Now it’s all about being clinical on a consistent basis and if they do that Iraola’s side know they can push for a top 10 finish, at the very least, this season.

Aston Villa team news, focus

Villa’s injury issues have subsided at the perfect time with John McGinn, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa all back fit, with McGinn and Konsa starting in the win against Bologna and Mings, a long-term absentee, on the bench. Villa’s squad is ridiculously strong and resting Ollie Watkins for their Champions League clash means he will start against Bournemouth on Saturday. The only player not available is Jaden Philogene was was sent off for picking up two yellows at Fulham last weekend and will serve a one-game suspension.

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries have no injury issues and USMNT captain Tyler Adams is being eased back in. Adams could feature off the bench, while Iraola has a tough decision to make in attack as the trio of Sinisterra, Christie and Kluivert had quite the impact when they came on against Arsenal last weekend. Having a host of attacking players pushing for starts due to good form is a lovely problem to have.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth prediction

This feels like it will be a proper end-to-end game with both teams pressing high and taking risks to leave themselves exposed on the counter. Expect plenty of goals and then plenty of handshakes at the final whistle, with so much respect from these two teams who are heading in the right direction. Aston Villa 2-2 Bournemouth.