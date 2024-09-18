How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa return from Switzerland to what should be a buzzing Villa Park for a Saturday match-up with Wolves (Watch live at 10am ET, streaming live online via Premier League on Peacock ).

The Villans beat Young Boys 3-0 in a brilliant restart to life in the UEFA Champions League, and their Premier League season has only seen one setback — an understandable loss to Arsenal. Villa are very much a top-four candidate again, and they’ve been flexing their depth.

Wolves may need a heaping helping of depth at Villa Park, with a number of players on a deep short-term injury list. Many of them are at the back, including influential two-way fullback Rayan Ait-Nouri.

But there’s health up top, where Matheus Cunha, Jorgen Strand Larsen, and Hee-chan Hwang healthy and capable of delivering dangerous moments.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Villa Park

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Aston Villa focus, team news

Could this be the time for a Jhon Duran start? The wondergoal scorer of last week has three goals this Premier League season and played 30 minutes to Ollie Watkins’ 60 in Bern. Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia were both unused in the UCL tie.

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee), Matty Cash (thigh)

Wolves focus, team news

Mario Lemina was the star against Newcastle, and he’s been so important for the battling attitude of O’Neill’s team. But Wolves will need so much more to beat Villa, and the key will be in who’s fit to play because the questionable list is looooong.

OUT: Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Bastien Meupiyou (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (knee), Rayan Ait-Nouri (knee), Andre (calf), Nelson Semedo (calf), Craig Dawson (undisclosed), Yerson Mosquera (calf), Toti Gomes (thigh)

Aston Villa vs Wolves prediction

Villa took four of six points from Wolves last season with the same managers at the helm. Wolves, at leas talent-wise, have taken a step back with Pedro Neto and Max Kilman out of town, but they’ll hope that good discipline and Villa’s inter-continental week will be enough to keep this game within reach. Aston Villa 2-1 Wolves.