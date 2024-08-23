How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle: Stream link, team news, prediction

Newcastle will try to make it two wins from two games to start the 2024-25 season, perhaps with 11 men for at least half an hour this time, when they visit Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Sunday (9 am ET).

The Magpies managed to beat Southampton 1-0 on opening day, despite being out-possessed 78-22 and out-shot 19-3 (including 15-0 in the second half) by the newly promoted side after center back Fabian Schar was sent off in the 28th minute. Much of Eddie Howe’s game plan went out the window then, but Joelinton scored the game’s only goal in the 45th minute and Newcastle didn’t take a single shot after halftime as they defended against an astounding 84 percent of possession for Saints.

Bournemouth found themselves on the other end of a 1-0 affair late on at the City Ground, but the Cherries escaped with a point after Antoine Semenyo scored in the 86th minute. Game 1 of the post-Dominic Solanke era was a bit rough, as Bournemouth took just two of their 13 shots from inside 17 yards and didn’t turn Forest over with the high press the same way either, but reinforcements have arrived in the form of Evanilson, a 24-year-old Brazilian striker signed for a club record $52 million this week.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday (August 25)

Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Enes Unal (ankle), Tyler Adams (back), David Brooks (shoulder)

Evanilson is expected to make his Bournemouth debut — whether from the start or off the bench — against Newcastle, and it’ll be pivotal for the Cherries that he gets up to speed quickly. Andoni Iraola’s side will quickly fall into the relegation fight if their chance creation is as poor and inconsistent as it was in the opener. The reason for the $52-million price tag? 25 goals in 42 appearances for Porto last season.

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (ankle), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Callum Wilson (back), Fabian Schar (suspension)

Perhaps we will see something a bit more expansive from Newcastle in this one, with Howe keen to play more positively with possession and feed start striker Alexander Isak. The 24-year-old Swede picked up the assist on Joelinton’s goal, but didn’t have a single shot of his own and had just 22 touches in 90 minutes against Southampton.

“It wasn’t an enjoyable game to experience,” Howe admitted after the game. “The result is unbelievable for us, but how we got there was very, very difficult. The sending off changed the game completely.”

Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction

Most of the game will be played on the counter-attack, and that favors Newcastle anytime Isak and Anthony Gordon get to combine in the open field. Bournemouth 1-2 Newcastle.