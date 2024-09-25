How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The top-four pushes of Chelsea and Brighton go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday streaming online via Premier League on Peacock ).

The 3-1-1 Blues welcome still-unbeaten Brighton, who have one fewer point. Chelsea are three points off the top of the Premier League table, with Man City visiting Newcastle earlier in the day.

Chelsea haven’t allowed a goal in 307 minutes across all competitions, including Premier League clean sheets at Bournemouth and West Ham prior to a midweek 5-0 League Cup win over over League Two visitors Barrow.

Brighton have been very good this season, especially in open play. The Blues have attacked nearly as brightly but give up far more chances than the Seagulls. This could be a fun one.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Stamford Bridge

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Chelsea focus, team news

Ex-Seagulls have been key to Chelsea’s resurgence, as Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, and Moises Caicedo have all done well this early season. Nicolas Jackson is flying atop the Chelsea attack and he’s being fed by any number of playmakers including newfound bright spark Jadon Sancho.

OUT: Reece James (thigh), Omari Kellyman (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Brighton & Hove Albion focus, team news

Brighton’s top attackers have been Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck, plus Joao Pedro when healthy. If Pedro can start, that’s a huge boon for manager Fabian Hurzeler.

OUT: Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh), Matthew O’Riley (ankle), Brajan Gruda (other) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (ankle), Yasin Ayari (illness)

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

It would be a really nice statement for Chelsea to beat Brighton at Stamford Bridge, as Enzo Maresca’s project would give off the feel of normalcy. It wasn’t long ago that the Blues were expected to handle Brighton on any given day. Can Maresca’s men deliver a performance like that? Chelsea 2-1 Brighton.