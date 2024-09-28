Cole Palmer’s laser free kick goal highlight of historic four-goal Premier League first half

Cole Palmer had a first half for the ages, scoring all four of Chelsea’s goals in a brilliant 45 minutes against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea needed his terrific day, as goalkeeper Robert Sanchez gifted his old team a pair of goals in a six-goal start to a top-four tangle in London.

Palmer bookended a penalty and free kick goal with a pair from the run of play, his four goals coming between the 21st and 41st minutes.

The penalty was won by Jadon Sancho, who assisted Palmer’s fourth goal as well, but the undoubted highlight of the highlights was Palmer’s free kick goal.

The England man punctuated his has hat trick with an arrow of a free kick over the wall that beat a flying Bart Verbruggen to the upper 90.

Watch the non-penalty goals, below:

Chelsea pounce on a Crystal Palace mistake as Cole Palmer scores his first goal this season at Stamford Bridge to level it up at 1-1!



📺 Peacock | #CHEBHA pic.twitter.com/joYV5idASh — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 28, 2024

OH MY COLE PALMER.



AN ABSOLUTELY STUNNING GOAL COMPLETES A HAT TRICK IN 30 MINUTES. pic.twitter.com/4oQaHjAv7u — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 28, 2024