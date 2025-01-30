How to watch Deadline Day live, full details as transfer window set to shut in the Premier League

Transfer deadline day is fast approaching in the Premier League and there are plenty of deals set to be complete right up until the last second.

Below is everything you need to know about the winter window shutting, plus how you can keep up to date with all of the latest transfer news.

What time does the transfer window shut?

The January transfer window, or winter window as it has now been called, shuts on Monday, February 3 at 6pm ET. All Premier League clubs will have until that deadline to make their moves.

However, if a particular deal is going right up to the wire clubs can also submit a ‘deal sheet’ which if accepted gives them an extra few hours to complete paperwork and formalities.

How can you watch transfer deadline day live?

In the USA you can watch Sky Sports News’ coverage of deadline day on Peacock from 12-7pm ET.

Our studio show will also have you covered with analysis and reaction to breaking news before, during and after Chelsea vs West Ham which kicks off at 3pm ET on Monday, February 3.

Why does the Premier League January transfer window actually close in February?

The Premier League have spoken with other leagues around Europe, including the English Football League, Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1, who all agreed to close their winter window on the same day: Monday February 3, 2025.

Why? Well, that harmonizes the entire process and means one league will not benefit over the other if they leave their window open slightly later so they can snap up players who weren’t picked up before the deadline in other countries. It’s good to get along.

