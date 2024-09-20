 Skip navigation
How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news

  
Published September 20, 2024 01:30 AM

Liverpool will try to bounce back after Arne Slot suffered his first defeat as Reds boss last time out in the Premier League, when they host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (10 am ET).

WATCH LIVERPOOL vs BOURNEMOUTH LIVE

Nottingham Forest ended a 55-year drought at Anfield with a 1-0 victory courtesy of Callum Hudson-Odoi’s late winner, as Slot’s side dropped points for the first time this season. Liverpool already took their first opportunity to rebound in the UEFA Champions League this week, as they went to the San Siro and fell behind to Christian Pulisic’s opener three minutes in before storming back to win 3-1. Both center backs, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, scored from corner kicks and Dominik Szoboszlai added the third late on to start the new league phase off with three points away from home.

Bournemouth also suffered their first defeat of the young season last weekend, as Chelsea topped them 1-0 despite the Cherries out-shooting the Blues 19-10 (7-3 on target) and more than doubling their xG output (1.78-0.78). Sometimes the result doesn’t match the performance, and that was certainly the case for Andoni Iraola’s side. Finishing chances has been a problem for Bournemouth in the wake of Dominic Solanke’s move to Tottenham this summer. Aside from their three-goals-in-nine-minutes explosion against Everton, the Cherries have scored just two goals in roughly 350 minutes. Evanilson, Solanke’s replacement, had his penalty saved against Chelsea as he still awaits his first goal since signing for $52 million.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday (September 21)
Venue: Anfield
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Liverpool focus, team news

OUT: Harvey Elliott (foot)

Bournemouth focus, team news

OUT: Tyler Adams (back), Dango Ouattara (ankle)

Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction

Bournemouth are one of the most prepared, well-drilled sides in the Premier League, and Iraola will have had them focused on Liverpool all week while the Reds were busy on the continent. Bournemouth will give Liverpool everything they want and more, but in the end… Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth.