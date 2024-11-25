How to watch Manchester City vs Feyenoord live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Pep Guardiola’s struggling Manchester City (when have we said that over the last nine years!?) host Feyenoord on Tuesday in what has become a massive UEFA Champions League game for City.

City were smashed 4-0 at home by Tottenham on Saturday as their defensive woes continue and Guardiola is scratching his head as to how to solve their Rodri-sized hole in central midfield. The balance and cohesion of City’s entire team is off and they are now eight points behind leaders Liverpool (City head to Anfield on Sunday) in the Premier League title race. They’re in a decent position in the Champions League with seven points from four games so far and will look to get back on track in a big way on Tuesday.

Feyenoord need to get back on track too, as they sit fourth in the Eredivisie and have won two and lost two of their Champions League games so far. New manager Brian Priske will be given plenty of time to put his stamp on the team he inherited from Arne Slot but Feyenoord are already eight points behind leaders (and defending champs) PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie. They have to kick on between now and the winter break in the Netherlands.

How to watch Manchester City vs Feyenoord live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (November 26)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Manchester City team news, focus

Kevin de Bruyne is back fit and ready to start, which is a massive boost, while it will be intriguing to see if Pep Guardiola will start with John Stones or Manuel Akanji in central midfield to try and plug the Rodri gap. Defensively City have so many moving parts and have barely had a settled lineup in defense this season due to injuries. Pep needs to find the right combinations to make City tougher to counter on. Going forward they will be fine and Erling Haaland is due a breakout game.

OUT: Rodri (knee - out for season), Ruben Dias (muscular), Oscar Bobb (lower leg), Mateo Kovacic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Doku (thigh), Matheus Nunes (undisclosed)

Feyenoord team news, focus

The Dutch giants have a host of injury issues with Ibrahim Osman, Ayase Ueda and Quilindschy Hartman all out until January. Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez is also out injured but is close to a return. There are doubts over Quinten Timber (twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien), Hugo Bueno and Jordan Lotomba too. Feyenoord will look to former Philadelphia Union striker Julian Carranza to make the most of chances on the counter.

Manchester City vs Feyenoord prediction

No matter their struggles, this feels like a game City will win. They will dish out a demolition to someone soon because as bad as they were at the back against Tottenham they still created so many chances in attack. Manchester City 4-1 Feyenoord.