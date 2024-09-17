How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Champions League favorites Manchester City get their Champions League campaign off and running with a mouthwatering home game against reigning Italian champions Inter Milan in Manchester on Wednesday.

A repeat of the 2022-23 Champions League final, which City won 1-0, is a treat to open the new league phase of the competition and this is a big week for Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of their massive clash against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Will we see plenty of rotation from City? Probably not given the strength of Inter and wanting to get their Champions League campaign off and running with a win. Erling Haaland is in incredible form, scoring nine goals in City’s first four league games of the season, all of which have been victories.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League hub — Format, schedule, more ]

As for Inter, they are unbeaten to start the Serie A season but have drawn two and won two of their four games so far. Simone Inzaghi’s side also have the small matter of a Milan derby coming up this weekend but are also unlikely to rotate their starting lineup. Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez will lead the line up top, with Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu crucial in central midfield in Inter’s 3-5-2- system.

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (September 18)

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Manchester City focus, team news

There are two injury absentees for City with Oscar Bobb out with a lower leg injury and Nathan Ake is recovering from the hamstring issue he picked up during international duty. City will go with plenty of experience for this one as Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Foden and De Bruyne are likely to start in midfield and Gvardiol, Akanji, Stones and Walker are set to start in defense. Guardiola has so many options and is an expert at rotating.

Inter Milan focus, team news

Inter have two main injury issues with Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan out after suffering a leg fracture and wingback Federico Dimarco struggling to be fit. Inter have a lot of experience in their team and goalkeeper Yann Sommer should calm things down at the back, while center backs Acerbi and Bastoni are tasked with keeping Haaland and Co. quiet.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan prediction

This feels like it will be a tight, tense game but City will just get the job done given the brilliance of Haaland and De Bruyne at the start of this season. Manchester City 2-1 Inter Milan.