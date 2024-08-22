How to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich: Stream link, team news, prediction

Manchester City welcome Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to keep their perfect start to the season going with minimum fuss.

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY v IPSWICH LIVE

City brushed aside Chelsea 2-0 on the opening weekend and with several key players set to return for this game against Ipswich, normal service has resumed for Guardiola’s side who are going for a fifth-straight Premier League title and the duo of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland look fired up for more success.

Ipswich fought hard in the first half at home against Liverpool on opening weekend, but their first game back in the Premier League after a 22-year hiatus ended in defeat as they ran out of steam. Kieran McKenna’s side have been handed a ridiculously tough start to life back in the big time and a solid defensive display against City is their main aim.

How to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET, Saturday (August 24)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake could all be fit to start, while Rodri is working his way back to full fitness and Mateo Kovacic did a great job to slot in for him. New signing Savinho went down with a knee injury in the win at Chelsea but it seems like he will be fit for this game, while Oscar Bobb remains out for several months with a lower leg injury. Guardiola still has plenty of attacking talents to call upon and Erling Haaland scored the opener at Chelsea and looked full of energy.

Ipswich team news, focus

The Tractor Boys have plenty of injuries to deal with but new signing Sammie Szmodics could start up front, while Kalvin Phillips won’t be available as he’s on loan from City. Ipswich will look to sit back and soak up pressure and hit City on the counter and they did it well in the first half against Liverpool last time out.

OUT: Harry Clarke (calf), George Hirst (knee), Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Janoi Donacien (groin), Arijanet Muric (calf), Kalvin Phillips (unable to face parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Cameron Humphreys (undisclosed), Wesley Burns (thigh)

Manchester City vs Ipswich prediction

This feels like it could be a bit of a cricket score. Ipswich were overrun in the second half against Liverpool and the same will happen at City as they’re worn down. Manchester City 4-0 Ipswich.