How to watch Paraguay vs Argentina live: Stream link, team news, prediction

Just four days after his first foray into the MLS Cup Playoffs ended in a shocking upset, Lionel Messi turns his attention back to Argentina as the reigning world champions resume 2026 World Cup qualifying against Paraguay on Thursday.

Inter Miami were bounced in the first round of the MLS playoffs on Sunday as they were beaten 3-2 by Atlanta United in game 3 of the best-of-three series, prematurely ending the club’s record-breaking season and Messi’s quest for another new league title. Last time out for the national team, Messi bagged a hat trick in a 6-0 victory over Bolivia, giving him an astonishing 112 goals (in 189 appearances) in his illustrious international career — now exactly twice as many as any other player else in Argentina’s history (Gabriel Batistuta - 56),

Argentina are closing in on qualification for the 2026 World Cup, sitting atop the CONMEBOL standings with 22 points from 10 games. Paraguay sit 6th, a place and a point above the cut-off line as they seek to qualify for their first World Cup since 2010.

How to watch Paraguay vs Argentina live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 6:30 pm ET Thursday (November 14)

Venue: Estadio Defensores del Chaco

Stream link: Fanatiz USA

Paraguay team news, focus

Antonio Sanabria leads the way with 3 goals, accounting for 75 perfect of Paraguay’s goals in World Cup qualifying. Yes, that is four goals in 10 games. It is nearly impossible to qualify for the World Cup scoring at that rate, unless you concede goals just as rarely. Four goals scored, four goals conceded. Three 1-0 defeats; no one has scored multiple goals against them. Three victories, all by a single goal; only scored in 3 of 10 games.

Argentina team news, focus

Messi leads all players (surprise, surprise) with 6 goals, followed not so closely by 36-year-old defender Nicolas Otamendi (3 goals) and forwards Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Gonzalez (2 each) chipping in as well. Gonzalez is the key absence for Argentina this week as he recovers from a thigh injury

Paraguay vs Argentina prediction

Chances are going to be few and far between, and it might just come down to a set piece in the end. Advantage: Messi and Otamendi. Paraguay 0-1 Argentina.

