Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Three
Scottie Scheffler’s lead grows to 8 in the dark at hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Three
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
Katie Ledecky, Gretchen Walsh break world records to cap historic swim meet

Top Clips

nbc_sx_yamahaintrv_250503.jpg
Simmons talks Yamaha’s approach ahead of SX finale
nbc_sx_cooper_250503.jpg
Cooper found a good flow for podium finish
golfinsperity.jpg
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3

May 3, 2025 08:54 PM
Check out the best shots from third-round coverage of the inaugural Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.
nbc_golf_lpgablkdesertrd2_250502.jpg
7:36
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgablackdeserthl_250501.jpg
10:43
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lpga_chevronplayoffputts_250427.jpg
3:52
Saigo takes advantage in chaotic Chevron playoff
nbc_golf_trophyceremony_250427.jpg
7:11
Saigo accepts Dinah Shore Trophy at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_chevronrd4_250427.jpg
17:49
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_ariya18_250427.jpg
1:48
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead
nbc_golf_chevronrd3_250426.jpg
8:58
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_geechun_250426.jpg
4:50
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2_250425.jpg
11:42
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_chevronround1hlpart2_250424.jpg
6:30
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Late Round 1
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_lpgachevronpart1_250424.jpg
09:27
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Early Round 1
lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
11:30
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lindbladintv_250420.jpg
01:32
Lindblad surprised how fast she got first LPGA win
nbc_golf_couglintitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Pro V1 provides optimal ball flight for Coughlin
nbc_golf_ruffelstitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Titleist ball helps Ruffels get the spin she wants
nbc_golf_vutitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Vu: Titleist Pro V1x is ‘the ball for me’
nbc_golf_valenzuelatitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Why Valenzuela switched to the Titleist Pro V1
nbc_golf_kupchotitleist_v2_250416.jpg
54
Titleist ball always reacts the same for Kupcho
nbc_golf_jmeaglerd3_250419.jpg
02:50
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_jmeagleround2_250418.jpg
12:06
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
01:27
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
07:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
06:03
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd4_250405.jpg
09:29
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd3_250404.jpg
11:25
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
09:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2

Latest Clips

nbc_sx_yamahaintrv_250503.jpg
02:33
Simmons talks Yamaha’s approach ahead of SX finale
nbc_sx_cooper_250503.jpg
01:44
Cooper found a good flow for podium finish
golfinsperity.jpg
03:53
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
nbc_sx_webb_250503.jpg
01:37
Webb under the weather in ‘tough’ Denver main
nbc_sx_sexton_250503.jpg
45
Sexton was ‘seeing red’ en route to Denver win
nbc_golf_pga_cjcuplitesrd3_250503.jpg
11:28
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250503.jpg
05:34
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
nbc_sx_deegan_250503.jpg
02:28
Deegan ‘was going to do anything’ for Denver win
nbc_sx_marchbanks_250503.jpg
54
Marchbanks back on the 250 podium in Denver
nbc_sx_beaumer_250503.jpg
27
Beaumer feels like himself again after podium
nbc_sx_deeganfinish_250503.jpg
02:54
250SX main in Denver produces final lap fireworks
nbc_sx_davies_250503.jpg
01:13
Davies after Denver run-in: ‘I’ll be back’
nbc_horse_collmus2box_250503.jpg
03:00
Watch Collmus call the 151st Kentucky Derby
nbc_sx_baumgartner_250503.jpg
01:35
Baumgartner draws parallels of Supercross to SBX
nbc_sx_scienceofsx_250503.jpg
02:01
SMX riders take neurological approach in training
dinsickderbypreakness.jpg
02:02
Sovereignty rules Derby, Preakness may be next
nbc_horse_berrydrewderbyreactv2_250503.jpg
03:58
Second-by-second reaction to Kentucky Derby 151
nbc_horse_derbytrophypresentation_250503.jpg
04:55
The 151st Kentucky Derby trophy presentation
oly_atw200_highlight_250503.jpg
05:38
Thomas wins 200m, Jefferson-Wooden gets Slam title
oly_atm800_highlight_250503.jpg
06:42
Kerr earns Slam title in Miami with steady 800m
nbc_horse_billmottintv_250504.jpg
01:33
Mott: ‘Can’t say enough’ about winner Sovereignty
nbc_horse_alvaradointv_250504.jpg
01:43
Alvarado “so confident’ in Sovereignty for Derby
nbc_horse_151derbyoverhead_250503.jpg
55
Overhead view of Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win
derby.jpg
02:25
Sovereignty rumbles to win 151st Kentucky Derby
oly_atm100_highlight_250503.jpg
06:06
Bednarek drops the hammer on men’s 100m in Miami
treycunningham.jpg
06:28
Cunningham ties personal best to win men’s 110mH
oly_atw1500_highlight_250503.jpg
05:51
Hailu bests Hiltz for Grand Slam Track 1500m win
oly_atw100_highlight_250503.jpg
04:50
Nugent powers to women’s 100m hurdles win in Miami
oly_atm400_highlight_250503.jpg
06:05
Patterson wins 400m as Richards gets Slam in Miami
nbc_horse_derbyfavorites_250503.jpg
01:52
Kornacki shares Kentucky Derby favorites history