Record-setting Lionel Messi fires home two more pretty goals as Argentina stays perfect in World Cup qualifying

Lionel Messi’s healthy enough to start games again, and that — to no one’s surprise — means he’s back in the goals.

And again rewriting the record book.

Messi scored two pretty goals in Argentina’s 2-0 defeat of Peru in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, running the reigning World Cup champions’ record to 4-0 and essentially putting one foot in the 2026 tournament.

[ MORE: Gio Reyna brace leads USMNT rout of Ghana ]

He’s now scored 31 goals in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, putting him ahead of good friend Luis Suarez’s 29 for the most all-time. Suarez has not appeared for Uruguay since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Yes, it’s only four games of an 18-game gauntlet, but the expanded field for 2026 means six teams qualify automatically and the average points haul for a sixth-place side has been about 23 points. And Argentina has a five-point lead on the table.

What makes Messi’s Tuesday all the more special is the injury that had cost Inter Miami its playoff hopes and him a starting spot in Thursday’s win over Paraguay.

Lionel Messi goal videos: Argentina brace runs qualifying haul to 31