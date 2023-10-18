Record-setting Lionel Messi fires home two more pretty goals as Argentina stays perfect in World Cup qualifying
Lionel Messi’s healthy enough to start games again, and that — to no one’s surprise — means he’s back in the goals.
And again rewriting the record book.
Messi scored two pretty goals in Argentina’s 2-0 defeat of Peru in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, running the reigning World Cup champions’ record to 4-0 and essentially putting one foot in the 2026 tournament.
[ MORE: Gio Reyna brace leads USMNT rout of Ghana ]
He’s now scored 31 goals in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, putting him ahead of good friend Luis Suarez’s 29 for the most all-time. Suarez has not appeared for Uruguay since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Yes, it’s only four games of an 18-game gauntlet, but the expanded field for 2026 means six teams qualify automatically and the average points haul for a sixth-place side has been about 23 points. And Argentina has a five-point lead on the table.
What makes Messi’s Tuesday all the more special is the injury that had cost Inter Miami its playoff hopes and him a starting spot in Thursday’s win over Paraguay.
Lionel Messi goal videos: Argentina brace runs qualifying haul to 31
🔥 ¡GOLAZO DE LIONEL MESSI!— Fanatiz (@Fanatiztv) October 18, 2023
Sensacional definición del '10' y Argentina gana en Lima#Perú 0-1 #Argentina
Mira el partido EN VIVO vía PPVs 👉 https://t.co/sfquImNSpD#Fanatiz #EliminatoriasSudamericanas2026 pic.twitter.com/ZkulfHD0QJ
🔥 ¡OTRO GOLAZO DE LEO MESSI!— Fanatiz (@Fanatiztv) October 18, 2023
Lo hizo de nuevo. El crack definió de forma increíble y gana 2-0 en Lima#Perú 0-2 #Argentina
Mira el partido EN VIVO vía PPVs 👉 https://t.co/sfquImNSpD#Fanatiz #EliminatoriasSudamericanas2026 pic.twitter.com/vxWRbzFWi2