Manchester City vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream, team news, prediction for Community Shield

Manchester City and Manchester United square off at Wembley on Saturday in the Community Shield to get the domestic season rolling in England.

The reigning Premier League champions (City) face the reigning FA Cup champs (United) in a tasty Manchester derby, as Erik ten Hag’s United shocked Pep Guardiola’s City to win the FA Cup final at Wembley back in May.

This showpiece event will allow us to get a good glimpse of City and United close to full strength, as both went on preseason tours of the USA without many of their international superstars as they were resting following their exertions at the Copa America and Euros this summer.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10m ET, Saturday (August 10)

Stadium: Wembley Stadium, London

Online: ESPN+

Manchester City focus, team news

City have had Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland with them for the entire preseason in the U.S. which is a boost for Guardiola, and the latter scored a hat trick against Chelsea last time out as Haaland has shaken off some fitness fears. Goalkeeper Ederson has also been around despite his future being up in the air, while Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Rodri, John Stones and Kyle Walker have all yet to feature during preseason. Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, Kalvin Phillips, Oscar Bobb, James McAtee and Rico Lewis have all featured heavily in preseason and should be the core of City’s starting lineup this Saturday as they gradually reintroduce the likes of KDB and Rodri to first-team action. Julian Alvarez’s impending move to Atletico Madrid means he will not feature.

Manchester United focus, team news

United have gradually been getting more starters back for preseason with Antony, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay all featuring in the U.S. and the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee returning last week and then Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez and Facundo Pellistri coming back this week. United are without the injured duo of Leny Yoro (foot) for three months and Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) for a month. Jonny Evans (illness) and Victor Lindelof are both doubts, while center back Harry Maguire has also suffered a setback as United’s injury issues at center back continue. The likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo have all featured heavily in preseason in the four attacking areas.

Manchester City vs Manchester United prediction

This is going to be a strange game as both teams will try their best to get superstars back on the pitch for their first minutes of preseason, but it will look very different to the FA Cup final at the end of last season. City probably have the edge with Grealish and Haaland up to speed, plus with United’s center back issues cropping up again they may look a little shaky at the back. Man City 3-1 Man United.