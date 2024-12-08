 Skip navigation
Mikel Arteta reaction — How dd Arsenal manager see rain-drenched draw at Fulham?

  
Published December 8, 2024 10:56 AM

Mikel Arteta’s reaction will be interesting after Arsenal dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Gunners blew a chance to move up the table, trailing early but merely finding one reply off a corner kick (naturally).

Arteta had begun to take umbrage in the media for his team’s goals coming off corner kicks. Bukayo Saka’s would-be late winner from the run of play will be a bitter pill to swallow, as Gabriel Martinelli was offside before receiving the entry pass on the left wing.

Arsenal could’ve closed to within four points of leaders Liverpool with a win, as the Reds did not play Saturday due to Storm Darragh’s effects on Merseyside.

Instead, Arsenal will finish the weekend in third place unlessChelsea are blown out by Tottenham later Sunday.

Mikel Arteta reaction — How dd Arsenal manager see rain-drenched draw at Fulham?

We’ll have Arteta’s reaction as soon as he speaks to the media on USA Network and/or Peacock Premium