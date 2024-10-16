MLS Playoff Schedule: Will anyone stop Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami?

The MLS Cup Playoffs begin October 23, as Decision Day is more about seeding that qualifying for most of the league’s gigantic field.

Sixteen of 18 teams are in the field going into the final day of the regular season, but it’s clear who is in pole position: Inter Miami.

[ MORE: Inter Miami schedule, Messi’s stats ]

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have fired the Herons into the Supporters’ Shield, and now set their sights on the club’s first MLS Cup.

Messi has 27 goal contributions despite missing significant time through injury after Copa America, while Suarez has 25. Only six other players have registered at least 25 this season.

Gerardo “Tata” Martino is seeking to become the seventh coach to win multiple MLS Cups, and the fourth to do it with both teams. Martino led Atlanta United to the 2018 crown.

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Format, dates, schedule

A whopping 18 of Major League Soccer’s 29 franchises make the postseason, but the field is trimmed to 16 quickly before the first round gives the favorites some leeway.

Wild card round, October 23: 8th vs 9th place in each conference, single-elimination

Round one, begins October 25-November 10: Best-of-three series. 1st place team in each conference plays wild card winner while second meets seventh, third meets sixth, and fourth meets fifth. The top seed in each pairing gets the first and, if necessary, third matches at home.

Conference semifinals, November 23-24: Single-elimination at better regular season side

Conference finals, November 30-December 1: Single-elimination at better regular season side

MLS Cup Finals, December 7: Two-legged, home-and-away

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Qualified teams

Eastern Conference: Inter Miami (1), Columbus Crew (2), FC Cincinnati (3), Orlando City, New York City FC, Charlotte FC, New York Red Bulls.

Still eligible: DC United, CF Montreal, Philadelphia Union, Atlanta United

Western Conference: LA Galaxy, LAFC, Seattle Sounders, Real Salt Lake, Houston Dynamo, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers

Still eligible: None.