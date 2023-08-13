 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v Seattle Mariners
Félix Hernández joins Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame
CLIMBING-WORLD-IFSC
Colin Duffy takes silver at climbing worlds, qualifies for U.S. Olympic team
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Practice
Dr. Diandra: Can Chase Elliott win a Next Gen road course race?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goaltot2bre2_230813.jpg
Royal’s strike brings Tottenham level v. Brentford
nbc_pl_goalbre2tot1_230813.jpg
Wissa’s deflected shot puts Brentford in front
nbc_pl_goalbre1tot1_230813.jpg
Mbeumo’s penalty brings Brentford level with Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v Seattle Mariners
Félix Hernández joins Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame
CLIMBING-WORLD-IFSC
Colin Duffy takes silver at climbing worlds, qualifies for U.S. Olympic team
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Practice
Dr. Diandra: Can Chase Elliott win a Next Gen road course race?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goaltot2bre2_230813.jpg
Royal’s strike brings Tottenham level v. Brentford
nbc_pl_goalbre2tot1_230813.jpg
Wissa’s deflected shot puts Brentford in front
nbc_pl_goalbre1tot1_230813.jpg
Mbeumo’s penalty brings Brentford level with Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Neymar transfer — Nearing Saudi move from PSG to Al-Hilal (report)

  
Published August 13, 2023 10:49 AM

The latest big name to cash in with a move to Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest in the world: Neymar Jr.

The 31-year-old will reportedly sign a two-year contract with Al-Hilal, according to L’Equipe, a deal that’s set to pay the Brazilian a wild $175 million. That’s a mere $1.7 million per week. How can a human get by on that?

Neymar would join a team with Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. That’s proper star quotient for many teams in the world.

[ MORE: PST’s big 2023-24 season predictions post ]

The news comes amid reports that Kylian Mbappe will sign a one-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain that will allow the club to get money for him next summer on the transfer market.

PSG has accounted well for a Neymar departure, as Luis Enrique has added French stars Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Hernandez as well as Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos, Kang-in Lee, and Manuel Ugarte.

It would be something if PSG finally won the Champions League once Neymar skipped town.