Neymar transfer — Nearing Saudi move from PSG to Al-Hilal (report)

The latest big name to cash in with a move to Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest in the world: Neymar Jr.

The 31-year-old will reportedly sign a two-year contract with Al-Hilal, according to L’Equipe, a deal that’s set to pay the Brazilian a wild $175 million. That’s a mere $1.7 million per week. How can a human get by on that?

Neymar would join a team with Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. That’s proper star quotient for many teams in the world.

The news comes amid reports that Kylian Mbappe will sign a one-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain that will allow the club to get money for him next summer on the transfer market.

PSG has accounted well for a Neymar departure, as Luis Enrique has added French stars Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Hernandez as well as Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos, Kang-in Lee, and Manuel Ugarte.

It would be something if PSG finally won the Champions League once Neymar skipped town.

