Brighton vs Aston Villa: how to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published May 2, 2024 06:56 AM

Brighton host Aston Villa on Sunday with the Seagulls aiming to get out of their slump, while Villa are closing in on Champions League qualification.

Roberto De Zerbi seems to have checked out at Brighton and so have his team. They lost 3-0 at Bournemouth last weekend and they have failed to scored in eight of their 15 Premier League games in 2024. That was after scoring in a joint-high 39 different games in 2023. The regression has been stark since the Seagulls went out of the Europa League and with De Zerbi looking very likely to move on this summer, there is a lot of uncertainty around the Seagulls. Injuries have hit them hard all season long and Brighton’s European exploits stretched their small squad to its limits as they’ve won just three of their last 15 Premier League games.

The exact opposite is true for Villa as Unai Emery’s side are closing in on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. After their 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea last weekend they sit fourth in the Premier League table and have a seven-point lead over Tottenham with three games to go (Spurs have two games in-hand) as their incredible season continues. They’re also enjoying themselves in Europe as this game is sandwiched in-between their Europa Conference League semifinals against Olympiacos. Villa hammered Brighton 6-1 in the return game at Villa Park earlier this season and have won five in a row against Brighton, outscoring them 14-3.

How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday (May 5)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

Brighton focus, team news

The injury list below is brutal for Brighton with so many starters missing for a large chunk of the season. We can point to that for their poor 2024 so far but they still have a lot of quality players available and the lack of urgency and confidence is probably down to a combination of tiredness and Roberto De Zerbi likely leaving this summer.

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Jean Paul van Hecke (thigh), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (undisclosed), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (thigh), Pervis Estupinan (ankle)

Aston Villa focus, team news

Villa have been rolling out the same team for a while and given their Europa Conference League semifinal first leg against Olympiacos on Thursday, Emery will surely rotate a few players in and out. But he has preferred to keep the lineup settled as the likes of Watkins, McGinn, Konsa, Luiz and Bailey should all start. Also, Morgan Rogers has been a revelation in recent weeks and Moussa Diaby is playing a more prominent role.

OUT: Alex Moreno (calf), Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (foot), Youri Tielemans (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (thigh)