Nottingham Forest vs Luton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Nottingham Forest welcome Luton Town to the City Ground on Saturday as the hosts are aiming to kick on in their second-straight season in the Premier League.

WATCH NOTTINGHAM FOREST v LUTON LIVE

Steve Cooper’s side have been solid, if not spectacular, so far this season and they look well set to solidify themselves as a Premier League side. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has played extremely well and has conceded just 10 goals in eight games and seven of those came in away games against Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United. Every single game they’ve played in this season has been extremely tight and you can expect much of the same this weekend.

PL new boys Luton are solid themselves and Rob Edwards has done a really good job to keep the Hatters in games and they are very dangerous from set-piece and counter-attacking situations. Their hopes of staying up rest on staying as tight as possible defensively and then trying to get the ball in the box for Carlton Morris to make a nuisance of himself. In many ways, Luton are trying to replicate what Forest did last season as they aim to stay in the Premier League through organization, hard work and having a clear understanding of their roles.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Luton live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (Nov. 21)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Watch on Peacock Premium

Focus on Nottingham Forest

Forest are focusing on becoming a Premier League mainstay and they are certainly going about it the right way. Defensively they’ve improved dramatically and although that has meant giving up a little of their attacking creativity, it will be worth it in the long run. Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi are tasked with providing a spark in attack, while Ibrahim Sangare has been a brilliant addition in central midfield. Injuries haven’t been kind to Forest so far this season with Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi, Danilo, Felipe, Serge Aurier, Gonzalo Montiel and Nuno Tavares all struggling to make this game.

Focus on Luton

The Hatters have four points on the board so far and could have had a few more if they’d taken big chances when they have arrived. Luton look the most likely of the newly-promoted teams to stay in the Premier League and getting wins in games like this is going to be crucial if they want to stay up. But injuries are starting to pile up for the Hatters with Amari’i Bell, Mads Andersen and Albert Sambi Lokonga joining Dan Potts, Jordan Clark and Gabriel Osho in the treatment room.