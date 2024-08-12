Premier League odds for 2024-25 season: Title, top four, Europe, relegation, top scorer
The Premier League odds are always intriguing ahead of a new season and the 2024-25 campaign is going to be very tricky to predict.
Will it be a two horse title race again? Which teams will push themselves into the top four battle? Will there be big surprises in the race for Europe? Who will be relegated?
How will the expanded Champions League format impact teams? When will the ruling regarding the charges against Manchester City come? All of this really muddies the water.
Below we take a look at the latest Premier League odds for the 2024-25 season.
Premier League title odds
Manchester City: +150
Arsenal: +165
Liverpool: +650
Chelsea: +1600
Manchester United: +2000
Tottenham: +2000
Newcastle United: +3300
Aston Villa: +5000
Brighton and Hove Albion: +15000
West Ham United: +20000
Crystal Palace: +20000
Brentford: +50000
Fulham: +50000
Nottingham Forest: +50000
Wolverhampton Wanderers: +50000
Bournemouth: +50000
Everton: +50000
Southampton: +50000
Leicester City: +50000
Ipswich Town: +75000
Premier League top four odds
Manchester City: -1000
Arsenal: -650
Liverpool: -190
Chelsea: +150
Newcastle United: +188
Manchester United: +200
Tottenham: +200
Aston Villa: +275
Brighton and Hove Albion: +1400
West Ham United: +1600
Crystal Palace: +2500
Bournemouth: +3300
Brentford: +5000
Fulham: +5000
Wolverhampton Wanderers: +5000
Everton: +6600
Nottingham Forest: +6600
Southampton: +6600
Leicester City: +10000
Ipswich Town: +15000
Premier League top six finish
Arsenal: -3000
Manchester City: -2000
Liverpool: -1000
Chelsea: -200
Manchester United: -200
Tottenham: -190
Newcastle United: -165
Aston Villa: +130
Brighton and Hove Albion: +500
West Ham United: +500
Crystal Palace: +800
Bournemouth: +1200
Brentford: +2500
Everton: +2500
Fulham: +2500
Wolverhampton Wanderers: +2500
Nottingham Forest: +4000
Ipswich Town: +5000
Southampton: +5000
Leicester City: +6600
Premier League relegation odds
Leicester City: -225
Ipswich Town: -110
Southampton: +100
Everton: +250
Nottingham Forest: +250
Wolverhampton Wanderers: +333
Brentford: +450
Fulham: +550
Bournemouth: +700
Crystal Palace: +900
Manchester City: +1000
Brighton and Hove Albion: +1600
West Ham United: +1600
Chelsea: +2500
Aston Villa: +6600
Newcastle United: +10000
Manchester United: +15000
Tottenham: +20000
Arsenal: +50000
Liverpool: +50000
Premier League top scorer
Erling Haaland: -165
Mohamed Salah: +1200
Alexander Isak: +1200
Cole Palmer: +1600
Ollie Watkins: +1600
Dominic Solanke: +1600
Darwin Nunez: +2500
Ivan Toney: +2500
Kai Havertz: +2500
Heung-min Son: +2500
Bukayo Saka: +2500