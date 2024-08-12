Premier League odds for 2024-25 season: Title, top four, Europe, relegation, top scorer

The Premier League odds are always intriguing ahead of a new season and the 2024-25 campaign is going to be very tricky to predict.

[ MORE: Premier League 2024-25 schedule, how to watch every game live ]

Will it be a two horse title race again? Which teams will push themselves into the top four battle? Will there be big surprises in the race for Europe? Who will be relegated?

How will the expanded Champions League format impact teams? When will the ruling regarding the charges against Manchester City come? All of this really muddies the water.

[ MORE: PST predict the 2024-25 Premier League table ]

Below we take a look at the latest Premier League odds for the 2024-25 season.

( Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Premier League title odds

Manchester City: +150

Arsenal: +165

Liverpool: +650

Chelsea: +1600

Manchester United: +2000

Tottenham: +2000

Newcastle United: +3300

Aston Villa: +5000

Brighton and Hove Albion: +15000

West Ham United: +20000

Crystal Palace: +20000

Brentford: +50000

Fulham: +50000

Nottingham Forest: +50000

Wolverhampton Wanderers: +50000

Bournemouth: +50000

Everton: +50000

Southampton: +50000

Leicester City: +50000

Ipswich Town: +75000

Premier League top four odds

Manchester City: -1000

Arsenal: -650

Liverpool: -190

Chelsea: +150

Newcastle United: +188

Manchester United: +200

Tottenham: +200

Aston Villa: +275

Brighton and Hove Albion: +1400

West Ham United: +1600

Crystal Palace: +2500

Bournemouth: +3300

Brentford: +5000

Fulham: +5000

Wolverhampton Wanderers: +5000

Everton: +6600

Nottingham Forest: +6600

Southampton: +6600

Leicester City: +10000

Ipswich Town: +15000

Premier League top six finish

Arsenal: -3000

Manchester City: -2000

Liverpool: -1000

Chelsea: -200

Manchester United: -200

Tottenham: -190

Newcastle United: -165

Aston Villa: +130

Brighton and Hove Albion: +500

West Ham United: +500

Crystal Palace: +800

Bournemouth: +1200

Brentford: +2500

Everton: +2500

Fulham: +2500

Wolverhampton Wanderers: +2500

Nottingham Forest: +4000

Ipswich Town: +5000

Southampton: +5000

Leicester City: +6600

Premier League relegation odds

Leicester City: -225

Ipswich Town: -110

Southampton: +100

Everton: +250

Nottingham Forest: +250

Wolverhampton Wanderers: +333

Brentford: +450

Fulham: +550

Bournemouth: +700

Crystal Palace: +900

Manchester City: +1000

Brighton and Hove Albion: +1600

West Ham United: +1600

Chelsea: +2500

Aston Villa: +6600

Newcastle United: +10000

Manchester United: +15000

Tottenham: +20000

Arsenal: +50000

Liverpool: +50000

Premier League top scorer

Erling Haaland: -165

Mohamed Salah: +1200

Alexander Isak: +1200

Cole Palmer: +1600

Ollie Watkins: +1600

Dominic Solanke: +1600

Darwin Nunez: +2500

Ivan Toney: +2500

Kai Havertz: +2500

Heung-min Son: +2500

Bukayo Saka: +2500