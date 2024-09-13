Premier League predictions, odds for Week 4 of 2024-25 season

Week 4 of the 2024-25 Premier League season is here, looking at odds and predictions beginning with Southampton vs Manchester United on Saturday and everything building toward Tottenham vs Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday.

PST’s Very Official and Serious Predictions will be a group endeavor this year, with Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards chiming in across each matchweek from August to May.

Last week, we went 6 of 10 on results, with three correct score predictions. For the season, we are 19 of 30 on results, with four correct score prediction. A special shoutout to Mr. Mendola, who went 3-for-3 on predictions and nailed all three scores correctly, just because he could. (Don’t worry, I evened things out by going 0-for-3.)

Southampton vs Manchester United odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Southampton (+350) Man United (-140) Draw (+300)

Prediction: No Manchester United performance is guaranteed, but this does not feel like the sort of fixture that sets off alarm bells. If the Red Devils were to fall at St. Mary’s, panic stations would be open for business at Old Trafford. They should have enough to get by. Southampton 0-2 Manchester United. Knock this down to 1-0 if Fernandes can’t go. -NM

Crystal Palace vs Leicester odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Crystal Palace (-160) Leicester (+425) Draw (+310)

Prediction: This feels like it will be a tight game but the likes of Eze and Mateta are in full-flow now and should prove too much for Leicester to handle. Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester. -JPW

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Liverpool (-450) Nottingham Forest (+1100) Draw (+800)

Prediction: Surely this is a bridge too far for Forest’s plans of a longer unbeaten season. They may threaten goal a few times and even end the Reds’ perfect defensive record, but an early goal would be key for either side. Slot’s Liverpool appear capable of controlling any games. At Anfield? They should be even stronger. Liverpool 3-1 Forest. -NM

Manchester City vs Brentford odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Man City (-500) Brentford (+1150) Draw (+650)

Prediction: The Bees can buzz against nearly any team, and City had a lot of busy players during the international window. But Pep Guardiola’s got depth to spare. Even with rotation, there’s reason to expect a home win. Man City 2-0 Brentford. -NM

Brighton vs Ipswich odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Brighton (-250) Ipswich (+625) Draw (+400)

Prediction: Ipswich’s desire to possess the ball and build out of the back will not serve them well against Brighton. It could be a long afternoon for the traveling fans. Brighton 3-1 Ipswich. -AE

Fulham vs West Ham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Fulham (+140) West Ham (+175) Draw (+250)

Prediction: This feels like it will be a sneaky good game, with both teams possessing some real quality in attack and earmarking this as a game they should win. Go for the Hammers to edge it. Fulham 2-3 West Ham. -JPW

Aston Villa vs Everton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

Odds: Aston Villa (-210) Everton (+525) Draw (+350)

Prediction: Everton don’t look like a Sean Dyche team right now, as they’re completely disorganized defensively and shipping goals at an alarming rate. Ollie Watkins has been wasteful with chances early on, but he’ll have a handful to pick from in this one and get his first one (or two) of the campaign. Aston Villa 2-0 Everton. -AE

Bournemouth vs Chelsea odds & prediction

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Saturday

Odds: Bournemouth (+225) Chelsea (+100) Draw (+290)

Prediction: This feels like it will be a bit of an upset. Chelsea are still early in their project and although they’ve shown some promising signs, they also look vulnerable when pressed high and Bournemouth will do that. The Cherries also have the quality on the counter to make the most of any Chelsea mistakes. Bournemouth 2-1 Chelsea. JPW

Tottenham vs Arsenal odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Tottenham (+190) Arsenal (+125) Draw (+260)

Prediction: This is always a tough one to call and over the years there have been so many wild topsy-turvy games. This is a massive game for both teams and having this encounter so early in the campaign can really set the narrative for the next few months, and maybe even beyond that. Arsenal’s absentees have been well documented but they still have a very strong squad and will be the favorites, and rightly so. But it feels like Spurs are on the verge of breaking out offensively as they keep creating so many clear-cut chances that eventually it has to click. It just has to, right? Based on that logic, and Spurs’ wild high defensive line which should give Arsenal plenty of chances on the counter, I’m expecting lots of goals in this one. Let’s go for a draw and Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal seems to be a scoreline which has graced this particular fixture on plenty of occasions in recent years. It will do so again. -JPW

Wolves vs Newcastle odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Wolves (+220) Newcastle (+110) Draw (+270)

Prediction: Newcastle will look to do to Wolves exactly as Chelsea did — counter-attack them into oblivion — and with Isak, Barnes and Anthony Gordon all in fine early-season form, they will also have success. Wolves 1-2 Newcastle. -AE