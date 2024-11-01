Premier League predictions, odds: Week 10 of the 2024-25 season

The odds are tight in many Week 10 games for the 2024-25 Premier League season, as Manchester United hosts Chelsea, Palace visit Wolves, and Saints entertain Everton in intriguing affairs at both ends of the table.

PST’s Very Official and Serious Predictions will be a group endeavor this year, with Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards chiming in across each matchweek from August to May.

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 10 of the 2024-25 season

How have we done? On the year, we have 47 of 90 results and nine correct score predictions.

Newcastle vs Arsenal odds, prediction

Kickoff: 8:30am ET Saturday

Odds: Newcastle (+275) vs Arsenal (-110) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

This is always a tricky game for any team, let alone an Arsenal side struggling with fitness and freshness. But Newcastle aren’t in tremendous form and Arsenal know they have to keep winning and hope Man City slip up to close the gap at the top. It will be close but Arsenal’s extra attacking options will edge them to victory. Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal. — JPW

Bournemouth vs Manchester City odds, prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

Odds: Bournemouth (+425) vs Man City (-175) | Draw (+340)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

As the injuries (and fixtures) pile up, each game grows tougher and a bigger ask. Few teams in the PL make you work and scrap like Bournemouth do, and they’ll push the champs to the edge… but not quite over it. Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City. — AE

Ipswich Town vs Leicester City odds, prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

Odds: Ipswich (+125) vs Leicester (+200) | Draw (+250)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

This feels like neither team will get the win they need. Ipswich are dealing with injuries and a slight lack of confidence, while Leicester aren’t consistent enough. Both teams have dangerous players in attack but are looking suspect at the back. Ipswich 2-2 Leicester. — JPW

Liverpool vs Brighton odds, prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

Odds: Liverpool (-250) vs Brighton (+575) | Draw (+425)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Brighton will try to goad Liverpool into an end-to-end track meet, but the Reds have shown admirable restraint (aside from the first half against Arsenal) by sticking to Slot’s patient plan. Brighton will find it very difficult to generate scoring chances if they can’t open the game up. Liverpool 3-1 Brighton. — NM

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United odds, prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

Odds: Forest (+115) vs West Ham (+225) | Draw (+250)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

This is a great litmus test for Forest, as West Ham will join them in trying to make the game ugly with few scoring chances. Based on goal-scoring form alone, advantage Forest and Chris Wood. Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham. — AE

Southampton vs Everton odds, prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

Odds: Saints (+155) vs Everton (+165) | Draw (+240)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

This feels like a draw. Saints haven’t quite got the confidence to go for it, while Everton are better off sitting back and seeing what they grab on the counter and from set pieces. Southampton 1-1 Everton. — JPW

Wolves vs Crystal Palace odds, prediction

Kickoff: 1:30pm ET Saturday

Odds: Wolves (+155) vs Palace (+170) | Draw (+230)

TV Channel/Stream: NBC

Wolves have been a bit better away from the Molineux, 0-4 with a minus-7 goal differential on home turf, but Palace have done very little away from Selhurst Park. This has the potential to be a real swing game, but also could be one of those classic “no one’s happy” draws. Sadly, we’ll predict that. Wolves 1-1 Palace. — NM

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa odds, prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

Odds: Spurs (-115) vs Villa (+260) | Draw (+300)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

Villa have taken 10 of 12 away points this young Premier League season, while Spurs have three wins and a loss at home in league play. Villa have a solid plan for dealing with teams like Tottenham, and attacking depth for days. This should be a tight encounter and there may be a few goals between the two, but Villa’s project has been more consistent than Spurs this season. Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa. — NM

Manchester United vs Chelsea odds, prediction

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

Odds: Man Utd (+150) vs Chelsea (+155) | Draw (+280)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

This feels like a game where United will be hoping to impress their incoming boss so will take a few more risks in attack. It should be more open but Chelsea are really good on the counter and will expose United’s defensive weaknesses. Manchester United 2-3 Chelsea. — JPW

Fulham vs Brentford odds, prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

Odds: Fulham (+100) vs Brentford (+250) | Draw (+270)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

It’s fair to expect a scrap, and we know Fulham and Brentford will get chances. The Cottagers seem more capable of dealing with strong attacking threats, but can they do it for a full 90 minutes? Fulham 1-1 Brentford. — NM

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 9 of the 2024-25 season

How’d we do? Four of 10 on results, with one correct score prediction.

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest odds, prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Friday

Odds: Leicester (+210) vs Forest (+130) | Draw (+230)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

Can the Foxes deliver Cooper a memorable win? Even with Forest’s revolving roster door, the boss should have a good idea how to best break down his former club. But Espirito Santo has Forest looking solid at the back and impressive up front. Can Leicester do a job in the midfield? Leicester 1-1 Forest. — NM

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Villa (-115) vs Bournemouth (+280) | Draw (+290)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

This feels like it will be a proper end-to-end game with both teams pressing high and taking risks to leave themselves exposed on the counter. Expect plenty of goals and then plenty of handshakes at the final whistle, with so much respect from these two teams who are heading in the right direction. Aston Villa 2-2 Bournemouth. — JPW

Brentford vs Ipswich Town odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Brentford (-160) vs Ipswich (+380) | Draw (+320)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna are a fun match-up, in theory, as both teams want to go for it. And this is a tough match to predict, so we’ll leave on home field providing an edge. Brentford 2-1 Ipswich Town. — NM

Brighton vs Wolves odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Brighton (-165) vs Wolves (+400) | Draw (+320)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

This feels like Wolves will score on the counter in the first half to get their hopes up but Brighton’s incessant pressing and wealth of attacking options will drag them over the line. Brighton 3-1 Wolves. — JPW

Manchester City vs Southampton odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: City (-800) vs Saints (+1750) | Draw (+1000)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

There are surprising upsets and then there are shocks. Given the stakes, the venue, and the hosts, Saints will be waiting at least another week for a three-point haul. Man City 4-1 Southampton. — NM

Everton vs Fulham odds, prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Odds: Everton (+170) vs Fulham (+155) | Draw (+230)

TV Channel/Stream: NBC

This feels like both teams will show their counter attacks the respect they deserve and it will be a bit of a stalemate for most of this game. Everton will just edge it with their extra confidence. Everton 2-1 Fulham. — JPW

Chelsea vs Newcastle United odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday

Odds: Chelsea (-125) vs Newcastle (+300) | Draw (+300)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

It’s tough to see Newcastle kickstarting their season against Chelsea based on current form, but there will be chances aplenty on the counter and that’s when the Magpies are at their best. Close, but not quite. Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle. — AE

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday

Odds: Palace (+300) vs Spurs (-120) | Draw (+290)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Postecoglou has worked out a regular rotation between PL and Europa League games, which in theory should push and improve the first XI and keep things turning over when injuries inevitably pop up. James Maddison will have to impact the game in a big way in Son’s absence, likely drifting wider and higher up the field. Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham. — AE

West Ham vs Manchester United odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday

Odds: West Ham (+185) vs Man Utd (+125) | Draw (+275)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Scoring chances will likely be at a premium, whether by design and/or lack of creativity between the sides, and West Ham don’t have the feel of a team that wants to roll up their sleeves and get dirty. For their considerable shortcomings, desire and effort are never a problem for United. West Ham 0-1 Manchester United. — AE

Arsenal vs Liverpool odds, prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Sunday

Odds: Arsenal (+140) vs Liverpool (+188) | Draw (+240)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

This feels like an opportunity too good to miss for Liverpool and Salah will likely have a lovely day against this makeshift Arsenal defense. It will be close but this will be a statement win for Slot. Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool. — JPW

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 8 of the 2024-25 season

How’d we do? Three of 10 on results, with zero correct score predictions.

Tottenham vs West Ham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

Odds: Spurs (-200) vs West Ham (+450) | Draw (+380)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

This seems like it will be an open, entertaining clash as so far this season both sides have looked suspect defensively. Expect Spurs’ extra fluidity to make the difference. Tottenham 3-1 West Ham. — JPW

Southampton vs Leicester odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Odds: Saints (+135) vs Leicester (+188) | Draw (+250)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

This has draw written all over it. Both teams know how important this is and Saints will dominate possession but struggle to break Leicester down and the Foxes will be tricky on the counter. Southampton 1-1 Leicester. — JPW

Manchester United vs Brentford odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Odds: Man Utd (-145) vs Brentford (+350) | Draw (+310)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

If Brentford can score early again, the scene inside Old Trafford will be an unpleasant one for Ten Hag. It cannot be stated enough: This is truly a nightmare matchup given the current state of affairs. Manchester United 2-2 Brentford. — AE

Ipswich Town vs Everton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Odds: Ipswich (+140) vs Everton (+188) | Draw (+240)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Everton are winless in their last 14 PL away games, but that streak (3rd-longest in club history) will come to an end, probably on a set piece. Ipswich 1-2 Everton. - AE

Fulham vs Aston Villa odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Odds: Fulham (+140) vs Villa (+185) | Draw (+240)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

The international break makes for difficult forecasting, and there’s a danger in recency bias after seeing Jimenez look as good as ever against the United States on Tuesday. So let’s offset by complimenting a fantastic group of Villa attackers. Goals for both? Sure, and perhaps even a point for the hosts as Villa balance the return from the break with an upcoming Tuesday visit from Bologna in the UEFA Champions League. But... Unai Emery’s got juice right now. Fulham 1-1 Aston Villa. — NM

Newcastle vs Brighton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Odds: Newcastle (+100) vs Brighton (+250) | Draw (+275)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

Anything can happen, but will the Magpies finish? It feels certain that Brighton will find the back of the goal, and Newcastle’s a different team with the St. James’ Park crowd behind it. With Alexander Isak looking ready to play a part, the Magpies should get on the board, but can they stop the Seagulls?. Newcastle 1-1 Brighton. — NM

Bournemouth vs Arsenal odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Sunday

Odds: Bournemouth (+380) vs Arsenal (-155) | Draw (+310)

TV Channel/Stream: NBC

This feels like a game where Bournemouth will cause Arsenal problems but the resilience of the Gunners is absolutely astonishing. Expect them to get it done somehow. Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal. — JPW

Wolves vs Manchester City odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

Odds: Wolves (+800) vs City (-300) | Draw (+450)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

At some point this season, Guardiola might have to resign himself to simply outscoring their opponents every game, just because they can. It’ll be an agonizing experience for him, but that’s what Erling Haaland is there for. Wolves 1-3 Manchester City. -AE

Liverpool vs Chelsea odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

Odds: Liverpool (-150) vs Chelsea (+360) | Draw (+320)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

A good performance by Chelsea would be great for Maresca as it would cement the Blues as top-four contenders while also putting some questions into the early-season strength of Liverpool. But the controlled AC Milan and Bologna, and appear prepared for the step up in class. This really could be something special at Anfield. Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea. — NM

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace odds & prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

Odds: Forest (+135) vs Palace (+210) | Draw (+225)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

This is a huge run of fixtures for Forest’s season ambitions, as Palace, Leicester, West Ham, and Newcastle are next on the list. None of them are in strong form and only the Foxes fixture is away from home. Palace, too, have a chance to collect points before the November break but it feels like it has to start here. Nervy? Forest 1-1 Palace. — NM

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 7 of the 2024-25 season

How’d we do? Seven of 10 on results, with two correct score predictions

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

Odds: Palace (+500) vs Liverpool (-200) | Draw (-200)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

Prediction: This feels like a game where Palace will start well, then Liverpool will wake up following their Champions League exploits and grab a goal at the end of the first half. They will then have to manage the atmosphere and Palace’s onslaught in the second half before they probably add a late clincher. Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool. -JPW

Arsenal vs Southampton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Arsenal (-700) vs Southampton (+1550) | Draw (+850)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Prediction: The Gunners are obviously heavy favorites and will look to start fast, as they always do, press Southampton into making mistakes at the back and then chill out. Arsenal 3-1 Southampton. -JPW

Brentford vs Wolves odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Brentford (+100) vs Wolves (+250) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Prediction: This feels like a pretty comfortable home win. Brentford will make the most of Wolves’ defensive uncertainty. The Bees make very few mistakes of their own and are happy to wait for the right moments to press and force others into uncomfortable spots. Brentford 2-0 Wolves. -JPW

Leicester City vs Bournemouth odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Leicester (+210) vs Bournemouth (+115) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Prediction: It’s reasonable to expect fireworks at the KP, as Bournemouth have numerous threats in attack and Lewis Cook was very good in enabling forwards versus Southampton. Leicester are still looking for wins but have shown themselves capable of hanging with anyone. Leicester 2-2 Bournemouth. -NM

Manchester City vs Fulham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Man City (-400) vs Fulham (+1050) | Draw (+550)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Prediction: The Cottagers have done a good job replacing Palhinha, and they’ll feel they can contest the middle of the park with Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne missing for City. Can Fulham fire out of the gates and get a lead at the Etihad? Maybe, but City may have been able to use their midweek trip to bounded out of its mini-funk (two draws). Man City 2-0 Fulham. —NM

West Ham vs Ipswich Town odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: West Ham (-125) vs Ipswich Town (+310) | Draw (+290)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

Prediction: This feels like a game where West Ham finally figure it out and start fast. Ipswich will be in it until the end but the Hammers just have that extra bit of quality which should make the difference. West Ham 2-1 Ipswich. —JPW

Everton vs Newcastle United odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Odds: Everton (+210) vs Newcastle (+120) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel/Stream: NBC

Prediction: Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe know each other well, and there will be periods where both teams are on top in this one. The Magpies feel due for a breakout attacking performance, but Alexander Isak’s absence could be a game-changer.. Everton 1-1 Newcastle.—NM

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

Odds: Chelsea (-210) vs Nottingham Forest (+525) | Draw (+360)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Prediction: The first 10-15 minutes will tell us a lot. If Chelsea get an early goal, it’s going to be a long day for Forest because they’ll have to chase a goal themselves and the Blues will feast on the counter. There’s also a decent chance that Chelsea start slow and flat after Europa League action on Thursday… Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest. —AE

Aston Villa vs Manchester United odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

Odds: Villa (+120) vs Man Utd (+200) | Draw (+270)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

Prediction: The extra day of recovery (without traveling back from Portugal) will be a real weapon for Villa, who find themselves in the thick of the Premier League-to-Champions spin cycle for the very first time. United are there to be had on the counter at any moment, and that’s what Villa do best. Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United. -AE

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

Odds: Brighton (+180) vs Spurs (+120) | Draw (+300)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network

Prediction: This is a good spot for Brighton, although the Pedro absence is big. The Brazilian’s only been available for 19 minutes over the last three Premier League games and the Seagulls are 0-2-1 in that stretch. Spurs have been flying, dominant in their last two PL affairs. Will their travel legs affect them? Brighton 1-2 Spurs. -NM

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 6 of the 2024-25 season

How’d we do? Five of 10 on results, with zero correct score predictions

Ipswich vs Aston Villa prediction

The fixtures are beginning to pile up for Villa, but they have far more depth this season than last and there appears to be little drop-off when called upon. It will be a grind, but they’ll get there in the end. Ipswich 1-2 Aston Villa. — AE

Bournemouth vs Southampton prediction

This could go either way, but the Cherries have better depth and, pound for pound, a longer history playing together. Throw in home field and Saints may have to wait a bit longer for a first Premier League win of the season. Bournemouth 2-1 Southampton. - NM

Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction

There is a belief and togetherness among the Spurs players which simply doesn’t exist at Old Trafford right now. This is a massive moment for both sides, but only one looks up for it. Manchester United 1-2 Tottenham. — AE

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like Wolves will come flying out of the traps but then run out of steam and Liverpool will pick them off with their host of attacking talents causing chaos. Wolves 1-3 Liverpool. — JPW

Arsenal vs Leicester prediction

This seems like an easy home win on paper, and it probably is, but with Premier League, League Cup and Champions League action and the games piling up, Arsenal’s squad is stretched to its limits. Expect a slightly sluggish display but a home win. Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City. — JPW

Brentford vs West Ham prediction

Brentford have beaten West Ham five of six times they met in the PL, and it’s little wonder considering they’re a nightmare to play against. West Ham already struggle with the ball, and Brentford will make matters much worse when they press. Brentford 2-1 West Ham. — AE

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham prediction

This feels like a draw. Big time. Forest will have some of their creative spark missing without Gibbs-White, while Fulham will get chances on the counter. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Fulham. — JPW

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

It would be a really nice statement for Chelsea to beat Brighton at Stamford Bridge, as Enzo Maresca’s project would give off the feel of normalcy. It wasn’t long ago that the Blues were expected to handle Brighton on any given day. Can Maresca’s men deliver a performance like that? Chelsea 2-1 Brighton.'— NM

Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction

Goodison should be loud and behind the Toffees at the start, and that could buoy Everton as Palace’s dangerous attack increases its potency. Everton 1-1 Palace. — NM

Newcastle vs Manchester City prediction

Newcastle need to show a spirit missing from most of their matches this season, but visits from Manchester City get the best efforts out of many clubs. The Magpies have often been a team that rises up for big games despite recent performances. Close? Maybe. But also.... Newcastle 1-3 Man City. — NM

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 5 of the 2024-25 season

How’d we do? Five of 10 on results, with one correct score prediction.

West Ham vs Chelsea odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

Odds: West Ham (+230) Chelsea (+100) Draw (+275)

Prediction: Should be cagey, right? Cole Palmer feels due for a goal sooner rather than later, and Chelsea’s attacking depth gives it a chance to find a breakthrough at any point in the game. West Ham 1-2 Chelsea. -NM

Liverpool vs Bournemouth odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Liverpool (-350) Bournemouth (+775) Draw (+525)

Prediction: Bournemouth are one of the most prepared, well-drilled sides in the Premier League, and Iraola will have had them focused on Liverpool all week while the Reds were busy on the continent. Bournemouth will give Liverpool everything they want and more, but in the end… Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth. -AE

Tottenham vs Brentford odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Tottenham (-190) Brentford (+450) Draw (+360)

Prediction: Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s kryptonite reared its ugly head once again in the north London derby as he was beaten on another set piece. And what is Brentford’s other superpower? Attacking set pieces. This is potentially a nightmare matchup for Spurs. Tottenham 2-2 Brentford. -AE

Aston Villa vs Wolves odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Aston Villa (-175) Wolves (+425) Draw (+333)

Prediction: Villa took four of six points from Wolves last season with the same managers at the helm. Wolves, at leas talent-wise, have taken a step back with Pedro Neto and Max Kilman out of town, but they’ll hope that good discipline and Villa’s inter-continental week will be enough to keep this game within reach. Aston Villa 2-1 Wolves. -NM

Leicester vs Everton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Leicester (+150) Everton (+175) Draw (+240)

Prediction: This feels like it will be a bit chaotic and Leicester will go into this game with more confidence and this is a game they have to win if they’re going to stay up this season. Go for a home win as the Foxes look sharp in attack, especially on the counter. Leicester 2-0 Everton. -JPW

Fulham vs Newcastle odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Fulham (+185) Newcastle (+135) Draw (+260)

Prediction: Every unbeaten run ends some time, and at some point Newcastle will not be able to come back from a substandard start. The early goings will be key here, including the team selection. Sven Botman and Callum Wilson are big misses given the state of the team, and an Isak absence might be too much. Fulham 2-1 Newcastle. -NM

Southampton vs Ipswich odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Southampton (+125) Ipswich (+210) Draw (+240)

Prediction: As is often the case in these ‘must-win games’ for teams who are destined for a season of struggle, neither team will want to leave themselves too open and we can expect a tight, tense game. A draw feels inevitable. Southampton 1-1 Ipswich. -JPW

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

Odds: Crystal Palace (+175) Man United (+140) Draw (+260)

Prediction: This should be a fun one and I would expect plenty of goals. Palace have the potential to swarm United and make them feel uncomfortable but it feels like United’s attacking talents will get the job done. Just. Crystal Palace 2-3 Manchester United. -JPW

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Brighton (-130) Nottingham Forest (+340) Draw (+275)

Prediction: Brighton are favorites to win at home in about the same way Man City versus Arsenal, so this could be a tight one. It’s about finishing, as both teams are going to deliver chances to their shooters. This could go either way. Both teams have two draws this season. Let’s make it three. Brighton 1-1 Nottingham Forest. -NM

Manchester City vs Arsenal odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Man City (-125) Arsenal (+350) Draw (+250)

Prediction: This won’t be a high-scoring game, as Arsenal’s plan will be exactly what they did at City last season in the 0-0 draw and in the 1-0 win at Tottenham last weekend and 0-0 draw at Atalanta on Thursday. They will concede that City will have more possession, sit in a low block and look to hit them on the counter and it worked well for them last season as they didn’t concede in both games against City. Given their current injuries and the load on their stretched squad after an intense week, Arteta has to play in this way. He just has to. But all of that will change if Pep Guardiola’s City score early and neutrals everywhere (plus City’s fans, of course) will be hoping one of their trademark fast starts leads to an early goal which will open the game up and force Arsenal to come out of their shell. It seems likely that City will score early (and probably through red-hot Erling Haaland), and that Arsenal will likely hit back to make it tight and tense in the second half. However, it seems like City will have just enough variety and nous in attack to get the win which would cement their status as title favorties, once again, for now. Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal. -JPW

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 4 of the 2024-25 season

How’d we do? Four of 10 on results, with one correct score prediction

Southampton vs Manchester United odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Southampton (+350) Man United (-140) Draw (+300)

Prediction: No Manchester United performance is guaranteed, but this does not feel like the sort of fixture that sets off alarm bells. If the Red Devils were to fall at St. Mary’s, panic stations would be open for business at Old Trafford. They should have enough to get by. Southampton 0-2 Manchester United. Knock this down to 1-0 if Fernandes can’t go. -NM

Crystal Palace vs Leicester odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Crystal Palace (-160) Leicester (+425) Draw (+310)

Prediction: This feels like it will be a tight game but the likes of Eze and Mateta are in full-flow now and should prove too much for Leicester to handle. Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester. -JPW

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Liverpool (-450) Nottingham Forest (+1100) Draw (+800)

Prediction: Surely this is a bridge too far for Forest’s plans of a longer unbeaten season. They may threaten goal a few times and even end the Reds’ perfect defensive record, but an early goal would be key for either side. Slot’s Liverpool appear capable of controlling any games. At Anfield? They should be even stronger. Liverpool 3-1 Forest. -NM

Manchester City vs Brentford odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Man City (-500) Brentford (+1150) Draw (+650)

Prediction: The Bees can buzz against nearly any team, and City had a lot of busy players during the international window. But Pep Guardiola’s got depth to spare. Even with rotation, there’s reason to expect a home win. Man City 2-0 Brentford. -NM

Brighton vs Ipswich odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Brighton (-250) Ipswich (+625) Draw (+400)

Prediction: Ipswich’s desire to possess the ball and build out of the back will not serve them well against Brighton. It could be a long afternoon for the traveling fans. Brighton 3-1 Ipswich. -AE

Fulham vs West Ham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Fulham (+140) West Ham (+175) Draw (+250)

Prediction: This feels like it will be a sneaky good game, with both teams possessing some real quality in attack and earmarking this as a game they should win. Go for the Hammers to edge it. Fulham 2-3 West Ham. -JPW

Aston Villa vs Everton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

Odds: Aston Villa (-210) Everton (+525) Draw (+350)

Prediction: Everton don’t look like a Sean Dyche team right now, as they’re completely disorganized defensively and shipping goals at an alarming rate. Ollie Watkins has been wasteful with chances early on, but he’ll have a handful to pick from in this one and get his first one (or two) of the campaign. Aston Villa 2-0 Everton. -AE

Bournemouth vs Chelsea odds & prediction

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Saturday

Odds: Bournemouth (+225) Chelsea (+100) Draw (+290)

Prediction: This feels like it will be a bit of an upset. Chelsea are still early in their project and although they’ve shown some promising signs, they also look vulnerable when pressed high and Bournemouth will do that. The Cherries also have the quality on the counter to make the most of any Chelsea mistakes. Bournemouth 2-1 Chelsea. JPW

Tottenham vs Arsenal odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Tottenham (+190) Arsenal (+125) Draw (+260)

Prediction: This is always a tough one to call and over the years there have been so many wild topsy-turvy games. This is a massive game for both teams and having this encounter so early in the campaign can really set the narrative for the next few months, and maybe even beyond that. Arsenal’s absentees have been well documented but they still have a very strong squad and will be the favorites, and rightly so. But it feels like Spurs are on the verge of breaking out offensively as they keep creating so many clear-cut chances that eventually it has to click. It just has to, right? Based on that logic, and Spurs’ wild high defensive line which should give Arsenal plenty of chances on the counter, I’m expecting lots of goals in this one. Let’s go for a draw and Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal seems to be a scoreline which has graced this particular fixture on plenty of occasions in recent years. It will do so again. -JPW

Wolves vs Newcastle odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Wolves (+220) Newcastle (+110) Draw (+270)

Prediction: Newcastle will look to do to Wolves exactly as Chelsea did — counter-attack them into oblivion — and with Isak, Barnes and Anthony Gordon all in fine early-season form, they will also have success. Wolves 1-2 Newcastle. -AE

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 3 of the 2024-25 season

How did we do? Six of 10 on results, with three correct score predictions.

Arsenal vs Brighton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Arsenal (-275) Brighton (+700) Draw (+425)

Prediction: This feels like it will be a fun game and Arsenal may have to embrace the chaos to get chances to open Brighton up. They will want to control the tempo, and they should, but this won’t be easy for the Gunners as they’ll just edge it. Arsenal 2-1 Brighton. -JPW

Everton vs Bournemouth odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Everton (+165) Bournemouth (+155) Draw (+240)

Prediction: This feels like a game where Everton will squander a few chances and Bournemouth will catch them out on the counter. Everton 0-2 Bournemouth. - JPW

Leicester vs Aston Villa odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Leicester (+333) Aston Villa (-135) Draw (+290)

Prediction: Watkins will figure it out, at least enough, to out-fire Vardy this week. Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa. -NM

Brentford vs Southampton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Brentford (-135) Southampton (+340) Draw (+290)

Prediction: This seems like it will be an open, entertaining game and we should expected plenty of chances. The Bees will probably just edge it due to their extra quality and belief in the final third. Brentford 2-1 Southampton. -JPW

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Nottingham Forest (+105) Wolves (+240) Draw (+250)

Prediction: Nuno Espirito Santo won’t know a ton of the men on his former side, but maybe enough to get by? Both teams will expect at least a point here, and maybe we should predict that, too. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves. -NM

Ipswich vs Fulham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Ipswich (+210) Fulham (+125) Draw (+250)

Prediction: Ipswich will sense this is their opportunity to show the world what they can do in possession, and Fulham will be happily waiting to do what they do best: launch counter-attacks through Smith Rowe, Iwobi and Adama Traore. Ipswich 1-3 Fulham. -AE

West Ham vs Manchester City odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

Odds: West Ham (+575) Man City (-250) Draw (+425)

Prediction: This should be much tighter than the series history but Lopetegui still has to balance his desire for possession with the massive threat of Man City. The champs look too locked-in right now especially given a week’s prep for a team playing two matches. West Ham 1-3 Manchester City. -NM

Newcastle vs Tottenham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Newcastle (+140) Tottenham (+155) Draw (+300)

Prediction: Spurs would love nothing more than for Emil Krafth and Dan Burn to start together in central defense, and Howe might not have any other choice. Son Heung-min gets one, maybe two. Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham. -AE

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Chelsea (-165) Crystal Palace (+400) Draw (+333)

Prediction: Chelsea won’t find nearly as much space on the counter as they did against Wolves, making their challenge to break down a deeper defending opponent. Early frustrations, followed by late joy. Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace. -AE

Manchester United vs Liverpool odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Manchester United (+270) Liverpool (-120) Draw (+300)

Prediction: This is probably going to be a lot closer than we all expect but it’s tough to look past Liverpool with Mohamed Salah looking so sharp. This will be a different game to the ones we’ve seen in recent years, as Slot’s Liverpool will not leave as many gaps on the counter as Klopp’s Liverpool did. That impacts United’s counter-attacking gameplan but they may plug midfield with two false nines, which has worked well against Liverpool and Manchester City in recent games. Still, Liverpool have more quality and cohesion and don’t have the defensive injury issues United have to contend with. Manchester United 0-2 Liverpool. -JPW

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 2 of the 2024-25 season

How’d we do? Seven of 10 on results, with one correct score prediction

Brighton vs Manchester United odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Brighton (+145) Man United (+160) Draw (+275)

Prediction: This is a tricky one to call, as United were far from consistent under Ten Hag. If they perform anywhere near their +1.99 xG advantage over Fulham, they will be a problem for the Seagulls. Brighton’s midfield and back line are sound. Will Hurzeler push the pace against United? Is Ten Hag going to be very respectful of the Seagulls’ threat? We’re seeing split spoils. Brighton 1-1 Manchester United. -NM

Tottenham vs Everton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Tottenham (-225) Everton (+550) Draw (+400)

Prediction: Jordan Pickford, get ready to be busy. Spurs will come firing forward and Sean Dyche’s men will have to do well to avoid another multi-goal loss, especially at an expectant Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We fear they won’t. Tottenham 2-0 Everton. -NM

Manchester City vs Ipswich odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Man City (-1100) Ipswich (+2200) Draw (+1100)

Prediction: This feels like it could be a bit of a cricket score. Ipswich were overrun in the second half against Liverpool and the same will happen at City as they’re worn down. Manchester City 4-0 Ipswich. -JPW

Crystal Palace vs West Ham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Crystal Palace (+115) West Ham (+220) Draw (+250)

Prediction: This should be a decent contest and not one-sided. Palace’s defense is a bit stronger than West Ham’s, but the Irons have better depth and strength in their midfield. We think that’ll lead to less danger reaching the West Ham 18 and more goign the other way. Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham. - NM

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Southampton (+145) Nottingham Forest (+175) Draw (+240)

Prediction: This feels like it will be quite an open game as both teams go all out for the win. Saints will dominate the play but Forest are very good on the counter. Southampton 2-2 Nottingham Forest. -JPW

Fulham vs Leicester odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Fulham (-125) Leicester (+333) Draw (+275)

Prediction: This seems like it will be a very tight game but Fulham will make the most of their chances this time, and Leicester will give up plenty of good opportunities. Fulham 2-1 Leicester. -JPW

Aston Villa vs Arsenal odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

Odds: Aston Villa (+310) Arsenal (-125) Draw (+290)

Prediction: This has all the makings of a classic Premier League encounter and it feels like Villa will look to make a statement early in the season that they’re pushing for another top four finish. Expect plenty of goals, but Arsenal’s extra quality should just make the difference. Aston Villa 2-3 Arsenal. -JPW

Wolves vs Chelsea odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Wolves (+333) Chelsea (-135) Draw (+300)

Prediction: It will be telling whether or not Chelsea press more aggressively against a bottom-half side, or if Maresca wants them to be more measured regardless of opponent. If it’s the former, they’re going to give Wolves some serious problems. Wolves 1-3 Chelsea. -AE

Bournemouth vs Newcastle odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Bournemouth (+195) Newcastle (+115) Draw (+280)

Prediction: Most of the game will be played on the counter-attack, and that favors Newcastle anytime Isak and Anthony Gordon get to combine in the open field. Bournemouth 1-2 Newcastle. -AE

Liverpool vs Brentford odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Liverpool (-400) Brentford (+950) Draw (+575)

Prediction: Liverpool’s midfield and defense are going to be tested in a way that Ipswich couldn’t and wouldn’t, and it will be telling how they handle Brentford’s relentless pressing. This has all the makings of an instant classic. Liverpool 3-2 Brentford. -AE

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 1 of the 2024-25 season

How did we doI Six of 10 on results with zero correct score predictions.

Manchester United vs Fulham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Friday

Odds: Man United (-165) Fulham (+400) Draw (+333)

Prediction: All signs point towards a narrow home win as United have enough quality to find a goal when it matters, but it has been tough for them to break Fulham down in recent years. Manchester United 2-1 Fulham. -JPW

Ipswich vs Liverpool odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Ipswich (+650) Liverpool (-275) Draw (+450)

Prediction: This has the whiff of an upset in the air but it feels like Liverpool’s forwards will give Ipswich a rude awakening to what lies ahead in the Premier League. Ipswich Town 1-3 Liverpool.

Arsenal vs Wolves odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Arsenal (-500) Wolves (+1250) Draw (+625)

Prediction: What’s not to like about Arsenal in this one? What’s to like about Wolves? Let’s not overthink it. Arsenal 3-1 Wolves. -AE

Newcastle vs Southampton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Newcastle (-275) Southampton (+675) Draw (+450)

Prediction: This feels like Newcastle could be frustrated a little but their attacking talents will break through in the second half. Newcastle 2-0 Southampton. -JPW

Everton vs Brighton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Everton (+160) Brighton (+160) Draw (+240)

Prediction: At this point, it’s one side with better talent (Brighton) and one side with a firmer grasp on how they play (Everton). Perhaps taking risks higher up the field, rather than inside their own penalty area, will serve the Seagulls better this year. Everton 0-1 Brighton. -AE

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Nottingham Forest (+145) Bournemouth (+180) Draw (+240)

Prediction: Something tells me that Forest’s defense isn’t going to be ready for the pressure that Bournemouth will put them under for 90 minutes. It’s uncomfortable for the best of teams, and a nightmare for those down at the bottom. Nottingham Forest 1-3 Bournemouth. -AE

West Ham vs Aston Villa odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

Odds: West Ham (+145) Aston Villa (+170) Draw (+260)

Prediction: It feels like West Ham have a bit of a momentum ahead of this game and could pull off a bit of an upset to underline where they’re heading under Lopetegui. He’ll get the better of his countryman Emery. West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa. -JPW

Brentford vs Crystal Palace odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Brentford (+140) Crystal Palace (+185) Draw (+240)

Prediction: These two teams usually draw and I can see that again. They match up really closely and Brentford love to play direct but Palace have so many defenders who are good in the air and are aggressive to step high and stop the Bees getting settled. Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace. -JPW

Chelsea vs Manchester City odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Chelsea (+290) Man City (-120) Draw (+300)

Prediction: This seems like a pretty straightforward away win for Man City given the mess Chelsea have been all summer. Erling Haaland looks hungry and City have too much quality in attack to not make the most of Chelsea giving the ball away cheaply at the back, which they will do often as they’re still coming to terms with the risky and complex tactics Maresca wants them to implement. It may be a good time to play City as so many of their stars have only just returning after not having a preseason, but their extra quality and cohesion will shine through. Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City. -JPW

Leicester vs Tottenham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Monday

Odds: Leicester (+380) Tottenham (-160) Draw (+320)

Prediction: There is little doubt Spurs are going to score loads of goals this season, just as there is little doubt they are going to concede a bunch, too. Throw in opening-day nerves and a primetime Monday night kickoff, and there could be fireworks. Leicester 2-3 Tottenham.

