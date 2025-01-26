Ruben Amorim hits out at Marcus Rashford: I’ll put goalkeeper coach on bench before him

Ruben Amorim has given a forthright and damning evaluation of why Marcus Rashford has not featured for Manchester United since December.

The comments came after Rashford was once again not involved in the squad as Manchester United won 1-0 at Fulham on Sunday.

Rashford, 27, has been linked with a move away from United in January but he remains at Old Trafford with just a few days remaining in the transfer window.

What did Ruben Amorim say about Marcus Rashford?

Asked after the game if there’s a way back for Rashford at United, this was the response Amorim gave.

“It’s always the same reason,” Amorim said.

When asked what the reason was, he went in on Rashford.

“The reason is the training. The way I see what a footballer should do in training, in life. It’s every day, every detail. If things don’t change I will not change,” Amorim added.

Asked if Rashford is still at United when the window closes what would happen, this was Amorim’s response.

“It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player. You can see it today, on the bench, we missed a little bit of pace to go and change the game, to move some pieces,” Amorim said.

“But I prefer like that. I will put Vital [Jorge Vital, the goalkeeping coach] before I put a player that doesn’t give the maximum every day. I will not change in that department.”

Amorim finally opens up on Rashford

United’s new manager has been very vague on the reasons why Rashford has been left out of United’s squad for over a month. But no more.

With Rashford linked with moves to Germany, Spain, Italy and elsewhere in January, his time at United already seemed up.

But there’s really no coming back from this.

Amorim isn’t happy with what Rashford is delivering in training each day and he’s called him out on it publicly. This is pretty much the last resort for a manager and we can expect Rashford to leave United in the next few days.

If this is how it ends, it’s a sad ending for the academy product who brought plenty of joy (and goals) over the last nine years. But his recent admission that he wants a fresh start set the stage for this kind of ending.