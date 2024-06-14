Serbia vs England: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

EURO 2024 favorites England will look to make a flying start on Sunday, when the 2020 runners-up, led once again by captain Harry Kane, face Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

[ MORE: Everything you need for EURO 2024 ]

England have had three years to recover from the heartbreak of losing a penalty shootout to Italy at Wembley Stadium, and the expectation is that they return to the final and go one further this time around. 11 nations have been crowned champions of Europe since the Championship began in 1960, but England are not one of them. The Three Lions remain in pursuit of their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

[ MORE: Schedule for EURO 2024 ]

How to watch Serbia vs England, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Sunday (June 16)

Stadium: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Serbia team news, focus

Serbia will be one of the more physically imposing sides at EURO 2024, with star strikers Aleksandar Mitrovic (91 caps, 58 goals) and Dusan Vlahovic (27 caps, 13 goals) leading the line for a side expected to rely heavily upon crosses into the box and set pieces (5 of 15 goals scored during qualifying came via headers). There are others with Premier League name recognition as well: Southampton’s former play-making ace Dusan Tadic (108 caps, 23 goals), current Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic (46 caps) and Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (3 caps).

England team news, focus

England are narrow betting favorites, just ahead of France, and the Three Lions aren’t expected to face much trouble in Group C with Denmark and Slovenia still to come. it’s always a tricky proposition to enter a major tournament in “it’s a disappointment if they don’t reach the final, at minimum” territory, but that’s where England find themselves with Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka also rapidly emerging as three of the best attackers in the world. Not only is that trio, plus Kane, supremely talented, but all four players are highly versatile and capable of operating in all different areas of the field, making England even more difficult to defend when positions turn fluid. They should score plenty of goals, but they’ll probably give up a fair few, too, with some questions about the defense still unanswered on the eve of the tournament.

Serbia vs England prediction

Serbia’s big boys up front will cause some problems, especially early, but England’s wide attackers will have a field day against the full backs at the other end. Serbia 0-2 England.