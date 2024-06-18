Spain vs Italy: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Spain and Italy look to claim a knockout round berth in one of the top matches of the EURO 2024 group stage as both sides build off winning starts.

Spain smashed Croatia 3-0 in Berlin to start Group B play, while reigning champions Italy overcame an early concession to beat Albania 2-1 in Dortmund.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule | EURO 2024 squads ]

Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni scored for the Azzurri in the opener, the former joining Jorginho in helping the Italians control the midfield to the tune of 67% possession.

Spain ran out 3-0 winners over Croatia but showed some cracks in their armor during a second-half that saw neither team score while piled up nine shots and 1.91 xG.

How to watch Spain vs Italy, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday (June 20)

Stadium: Gelsenkirchen

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Spain team news, focus

Fabian Ruiz had a goal and an assist in Spain’s win over Croatia and young Lamine Yamal impressed in attack. If the Spaniards are to control the game, it will take big days from Ruiz, Pedri, and Rodri in the middle of the park.

Italy team news, focus

Italy will look to get joy out wide, as playmakers Federico Chiesa — presuming health — and Lorenzo Pellegrini look to build on promising starts to their tournaments.