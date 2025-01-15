Three things we learned from Arsenal vs Tottenham — North London derby delivers drama

LONDON — Arsenal vs Tottenham always delivers drama and this north London derby was no different, as the Gunners fought back to win 2-1.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are now just four points off Premier League leaders Liverpool (who have a game in-hand) and they were deserved winners as they should have won by more. Ange Postecoglou’s injury-hit Tottenham took an unlikely lead through Heung-min Son but never had any control in this game.

Below is a look at what we learned from yet another wild Arsenal vs Tottenham clash.

Arsenal’s midfield trio dominate Tottenham

The chances just kept on coming for Arsenal and that was because Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard swarmed all over Tottenham from the first whistle until the last. They set the press and Spurs couldn’t handle it. Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma were taken off at halftime and that didn’t change things. After Arsenal’s disappointment of the last 10 days with cup defeats, dropped points at Brighton, and clunky attacking play, the Gunners needed their leaders in midfield to step up. Their display was relentless and set the tone for a deserved derby day win which has reignited belief Arsenal are back in the title race for real. Even if they’re struggling to finish chances they’re still creating them and this midfield pressure from such an experienced trio was the reason they dominated the game. Arsenal now have the same number of points they had after 21 games last season. They are the only Premier League team still unbeaten at home, have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League, and are now unbeaten in their last 11 league games. The next step is to finish off more chances. If they can do that then Liverpool will be very worried.

Solanke's own goal brings Arsenal level v. Spurs Arsenal's corner-kick magic continues as Dominic Solanke turns in the Gunners' equalizer against Spurs in the first half at the Emirates.

Even with injuries, Spurs have such a long way to go

We all know there is an asterisk next to Tottenham’s name right now given all of their defensive injuries. But this wasn’t good enough and they are now 19 points behind Arsenal after a run of one win in their last nine Premier League games. Spurs wilted in the pressure of the North London derby and this was a reminder of just how far they have to go even when Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven return to the team. Spurs should still be patient with Ange Postecoglou, however — it took Mikel Arteta five years to get Arsenal to this point. There were plenty of dodgy moments along the way for Arsenal and Arteta too. But Tottenham have now lost seven of the last nine North London derbies and haven’t won at Arsenal in the league in 14 years. This performance showcased that even when everyone is fully fit for Spurs, they are still well off the levels a fired-up Arsenal can reach. It was a sobering night for the Spurs fans in the away end as they had very little to cheer about at the Emirates.

Son volleys Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Arsenal Heung-Min Son lines up his effort and drills Spurs 1-0 in front of Arsenal at the Emirates.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is Arsenal’s next academy star

The 18-year-old local lad was probably Arsenal’s standout player in the derby and was applauded time and time again for his brilliant defensive actions. Myles Lewis-Skelly is physically robust and the way he locked down Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson down the right was hugely impressive. He tracked back on multiple occasions and won the ball when he looked like the second favorite to do so. He also has the ability to keep the ball and pick the right pass when he wins it back. Riccardo Calafiori was supposed to be Arsenal’s first-choice left back but Lewis-Skelly has clearly overtaken him. He’s the next star from Arsenal’s famed academy and he will be in the first team for some time. He was given a standing ovation as he whipped up the crowd with a smile on his face when he was subbed off late on, while Arsenal’s fans sang, ‘He’s one of our own!’ MLS thrived in the cauldron of derby day.