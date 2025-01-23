Top 20 revenue generating teams on the planet revealed — What can we learn?

The 20 teams who generated the most revenue during the 2023-24 season have been released, with nine Premier League teams inside the top 20 in the world.

Deloitte’s Football Money League is in its 28th edition and lists which clubs have generated the most money, with most coming from commercial, matchday and broadcast revenue.

Real Madrid set a new record by generating over $1.08 billion, becoming the first club to generate over a billion euros in a single season.

Nine of the top 20 teams are from the Premier League with Manchester City in second overall, followed by Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea, with all of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ inside the top 10. Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa also make it into the top 20, with all 20 teams from Europe as two German clubs, and three each from France, Spain and Italy make up the list.

What did we learn from this list?

Commercial growth is continuing and is the main income source for teams inside the top 10.

That means that even though broadcast revenue and matchday revenue is important, commercial and sponsorship deals continue to be the main income generator for clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, as success on the pitch is important but they can offset poor seasons with their huge fanbase and instantly recognizable brand.

Man United moved up to fourth place, while Arsenal jumped from 10th to seventh as they overtook Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. The Gunners generate the highest matchday revenue of any Premier League team, while Manchester City’s commercial income is only bettered by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

It is also intriguing to see Newcastle and West Ham climb in the last, while Aston Villa enter for the first time. Outside of the top 20, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham and Wolves all make the top 30 as 14 Premier League teams are included in the top 30. Flamengo of Brazil are the only non-European team to make the top 30, and they come in 30th.

Top 20 revenue generating clubs in world football — 2023-24 season

1. Real Madrid - $1.087 billion

2. Manchester City - $872.32 million

3. Paris Saint-Germain - $838.47 million

4. Manchester United - $801.74 million

5. Bayern Munich - $796.33 million

6. Barcelona - $790.53 million

7. Arsenal - $744.99 million

8. Liverpool - $743.57 million

9. Tottenham Hotspur - $639.84 million

10. Chelsea - $567.54 million

11. Borussia Dortmund - $534.45 million

12. Atletico Madrid - $426.04 million

13. AC Milan - $413.82 million

14. Inter Milan - $407.07 million

15. Newcastle United - $387.08 million

16. Juventus - $370.32 million

17. West Ham United - $335.44 million

18. Aston Villa - $323.03 million

19. Marseille - $298.87 million

20. Lyon - $275.04 million