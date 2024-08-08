USA women’s soccer vs Brazil: How to watch, stream link, team news, prediction for Olympic gold-medal match

It all comes down to this, at the end of six games in 17 days: USA women’s soccer vs Brazil in the gold-medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Emma Hayes’ new-look USWNT, with their 1,000-plus passes against Japan in the quarterfinals; the next great attacking trident, with Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith flanking Mallory Swanson; the next great American center back, Naomi Girma; a chance for redemption after losing in the round of 16 at last summer’s World Cup; the pressure to win gold at the Olympics for the first time since 2012.

The icon that is Marta, with her 200 caps, 119 goals, an international career that began in 2002 and one last appearance after being suspended for the quarterfinals and semifinals; Brazil’s scintillating performance to beat world no. 1 Spain 4-2 in the semis after taking down hosts France in the quarters, running the European gauntlet in the knockout rounds; one last test to write a storybook ending.

How to watch USA women’s soccer vs Brazil live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11 am ET, Saturday (August 10)

Location: Paris - Parc des Princes

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch via Peacock

USWNT focus, team news

After breezing through the group stage with nine goals in three games, the USA has scored just two in two in the knockouts, and they needed extra time each time. The Americans have played an hour more of soccer than Brazil at these Olympics, with the schedule already grueling enough. Hayes has rotated very little — solely out of necessity, through injury or suspension — since the tournament began, with just 13 different players starting the five games thus far.

Brazil focus, team news

In truth, the most curious question surrounding Brazil is actually: Do they dare start with Marta on the bench in the final, after suddenly roaring to life in her absence? Gabi Portilho scored the late winner against France and followed that up with a goal and an assist against Spain, securing her starting spot on Saturday; winger Adriana Leal set up Portilho’s goal against France and scored one of her own against Spain; the midfield looked lively and energized with Angelina and Yaya connecting defense to attack. The football they played against Spain was, at times, irresistible, so perhaps Marta is best suited to a substitute’s role in her final game for the Selecao, and perhaps she’ll have one more moment of magic in those boots.

USA vs Brazil prediction

Fears over the USWNT simply running out of gas somewhere around the hour mark (if not earlier) are very real — six games in two and a half weeks is brutal with a 23-player squad, let alone one with just 18. While the first XI is virtually unassailable, a lack of quality depth means it’ll be on the stars to carry them one more time. The USWNT will consistently struggle to slow Brazil down on the counter, and for that reason they will answer anything the Americans throw at them. USA 2-2 Brazil after extra time, to Brazil on penalties.