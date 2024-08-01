USA women’s soccer vs Japan: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction for Olympic quarterfinal

The USA women’s soccer team face Japan in Paris on Saturday in a tasty quarterfinal clash at the 2024 Olympics.

Emma Hayes’ side navigated the group stage with ease, winning all three of their games and scoring nine goals to win Group B. Going forward the USWNT have been sublime with Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman leading the charge, while the experience of Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle, plus the defensive work of Sam Coffey, has been crucial in midfield. Defensively there are still a few issues to work out for the USA but right now they look like the red-hot favorites to win gold in Paris.

Japan finished second in a very tough Group C, as they were edged out by Spain in their opening game and then won late on in dramatic fashion against Brazil before beating Nigeria in the finale to set up this clash with the USA. Japan have scored some beautiful goals at this tournament and Mina Tanaka is their star player.

Kick off: 9am ET, Saturday (August 3)

Location: Paris - Parc des Princes stadium

Kick off: 9am ET, Saturday (August 3)

Location: Paris - Parc des Princes stadium

USA focus, team news

Tierna Davidson was injured in the USA’s win against Germany and didn’t feature against Australia in the group stage finale. Expect Emily Sonnett to continue in central defense given the quick turnaround. It was quite surprising that Hayes didn’t rotate more from the start against Australia given the USA only needed a point to win the group and having three games in six days. It was expected that the USWNT tired late in the game and they almost coughed up their 2-0 lead to Australia. The U.S. subs did look lively when they came on as midfielder Korbin Albert scored a screamer and Lynn Williams caused havoc in attack.

Japan focus, team news

Japan have looked extremely dangerous on the counter attack during this tournament and that should cause the USWNT plenty of problems given their defensive issues so far. Japan love to get the ball wide and in-behind early and defending in the full back positions on the turn has been an issue for the U.S. as we saw late on against Australia last time out with crosses causing problems. Both Aoba Fujino and Momoko Tanikawa have scored stunners in contenders for goal of the tournament, so the USWNT can’t afford to give Japan time and space to shoot from distance or set-piece opportunities.

USA vs Japan prediction

It feels like this game could go to extra time and maybe even penalty kicks, and this will be a big step up for the USWNT after a pretty easy group stage. Japan have looked very quick and dangerous on the counter and that isn’t a great matchup for this U.S. defense. Still, Hayes’ side have too much in attack for most, if not all teams, at this tournament and that will be the difference. USA 2-1 Japan.