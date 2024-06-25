USMNT vs Panama: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The United States men’s national team can claim a knockout round berth at the 2024 Copa America with a win over Panama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.

The Yanks beat Bolivia 2-0 to open the tournament, a game that could’ve been a true blowout were it not for poor second-half finishing, and will be expected to take care of Los Canaleros in game 2 of the group stage.

Panama is coming off a 3-1 loss to Uruguay in Miami, a game that was 1-0 until the last few minutes. Panama was out-attempted 20-10 but held 45% of the ball and got its late goal from Michael Amir Murillo in stoppage time.

The CONCACAF foes outlasted the USMNT in penalties to win a 2023 Gold Cup semifinal, though that was a second-choice American side.

Other recent encounters include a 5-1 USMNT home win in 2022 World Cup qualifying and a 1-0 away loss in the same competition.

The Yanks also pounded Panama 6-2 in a 2020 friendly. Los Canaleros are 2W-4L in 2024, losing to Mexico, Jamaica, Paraguay, and Uruguay and beating Montserrat and Guyana.

How to watch USMNT vs Panama, stream link and start time

Kick off: Thursday (June 27), 6pm ET

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

USMNT team news, focus

Folarin Balogun scored in the win over Bolivia while would-be center forward competitor Ricardo Pepi got into many dangerous spots but failed to put the ball over the line. The chances will only get fewer from this point forward, so monitor center forward usage as the Yanks didn’t find minutes for Haji Wright nor Josh Sargent versus Bolivia.

Panama team news, focus

.Murillo’s stoppage-time goal is Panama’s only goal against a name opponent in 2024, though Jose Fajardo of Ecuadorian side Universidad Catolica and new Red Star Belgrade signing Puma Rodriguez have proven themselves capable of production.

USMNT vs Panama prediction

Closer to the eye but not on the scoreboard. USMNT 2-0 Panama.