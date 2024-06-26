Venezuela vs Mexico: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Mexico will try to make it two wins from two games and clinch a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2024 Copa America, when they face Group B leaders Venezuela on Wednesday.

[ MORE: 2024 Copa America predictions | Copa America schedule ]

There was little to separate Mexico from Jamaica in the opening game, only Gerardo Arteaga’s unstoppable strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute. The victory did come at some potential expense, though, as West Ham defensive midfielder and El Tri captain Edson Alvarez was withdrawn after 30 minutes due to a hamstring injury.

How to watch Venezuela vs Mexico, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9pm ET, Wednesday (June 26)

Stadium: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Mexico team news, focus

Alvarez’s status is not entirely clear heading into the top-of-the-group showdown, but Luis Romo, his likely replacement, provided the assist to Arteaga and is one of the more experienced players in the team at 29 years old (46 caps). For Mexico to make a deep run at Copa America, Alvarez will need to be available and effective. 33-year-old goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez picked up just his second cap in the opener after 150-time capped Guillermo Ochoa was left out of the squad alongside fellow stalwarts Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez.

Venezuela team news, focus

Venezuela, meanwhile, were involved in the most action-packed game of the tournament thus far. Ecuador were reduced to 10 men after Enner Valencia put his studs into Jose Martinez’s neck in the 22nd minute, but Venezuela fell behind not long before halftime as Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento (spent last season on loan to promoted Ipswich Town) scored in the 40th. Midway through the second half, Jhonder Cadiz equalized for Venezuela and Eduard Bello scored the winner with 15 minutes of regular time left to play. Another victory would secure Venezuela’s place in the knockout rounds for just the sixth time in program history, including in four of the last six tournaments.

Venezuela vs Mexico prediction

It’ll be a counter-attacking affair with neither side looking to take too many risks when a draw would serve both quite well. Venezuela 1-1 Mexico.

