How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
Amy Rogers checks in with a weather update from the Chevron Championship and a discussion on the career grand slam opportunities in the field.
Amy Rogers checks in with a weather update from the Chevron Championship and a discussion on the career grand slam opportunities in the field.
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
Neal Shipley of the Korn Ferry Tour joins Golf Today to discuss winning the LECOM Suncoast Classic, dealing with his newfound celebrity status, growing up at Oakmont Country Club and trying to earn a PGA Tour promotion.
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
Listen to Nelly Korda's comments ahead of the Chevron Championship and hear from Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch ahead of Norda's title defense.
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
Ben Crenshaw joins Golf Today to discuss Pinehurst Resort announcing that Pinehurst No. 11 will be designed by Bill Coore and Crenshaw. Construction will begin later this year and the course is expected to open in 2027.
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
Amy Rogers discusses her insights from her story peeking behind the curtain at the group of people that have one goal: to make Nelly Korda the best she can be.
Remembering Sigel: ‘An icon in amateur golf’
Golf Today reflects on the life of career amateur Jay Sigel after his death at 81, exploring the legacy he leaves behind in amateur golf, his reputation as a "consummate gentleman," and much more.
Can Korda secure first 2025 win at Chevron Champ?
Beth Ann Nichols discusses Nelly Korda's chances of earning her first win of the 2025 season at the Chevron Championship, the growing identity of The Club at Carlton Woods, Ingrid Lindblad's potential and more.
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
The Golf Today roundtable discusses Joel Dahmen's raw reaction to his finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which highlighted the importance of players addressing media after they are done competing.
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
Nelly Korda and Hannah Green think the mixed event for LA 2028 can make Olympic golf even more special. Plus, they weigh in on the state of their game, with Korda trying to tune her irons and Green seeking a three-peat.
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
After being voted as a co-chairman of the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council, Maverick McNealy tells Golf Today why he feels now is an important time for the move and the impact he's looking forward to making.