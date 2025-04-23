 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings for foursomes
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Two
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: First-round tee times, pairings for fourballs
warrenkyle4.jpg
2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Titans land Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty slides to Chicago in Kyle Dvorchak’s final mock

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250423.jpg
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings for foursomes
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Two
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: First-round tee times, pairings for fourballs
warrenkyle4.jpg
2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Titans land Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty slides to Chicago in Kyle Dvorchak’s final mock

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250423.jpg
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace

April 23, 2025 03:06 PM
Arsenal take the lead from yet another set-piece as Jakub Kiwior heads the Gunners ahead of Crystal Palace early in the first half at the Emirates.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250423.jpg
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
nbc_pl_plupdate_250422.jpg
08:00
PL Update: City keep Champions League hopes alive
nbc_pl_mcguardiolaint_250422.jpg
02:35
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mcavllites_250422.jpg
13:04
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_avlemeryint_250422.jpg
01:20
Emery: Aston Villa must ‘keep going’
nbc_pl_avldiasnunesint_250422.jpg
01:45
Dias, Nunes react to City’s dramatic win v. Villa
nbc_pl_mcavlpostgamereax_250422.jpg
02:52
How will City’s win v. Villa impact top-five race?
nbc_pl_mcnunesgoal_250422.jpg
01:37
Nunes scores 94th-minute winner v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlrashfordgoal_250422.jpg
01:50
Rashford’s penalty brings Villa level with City
nbc_pl_mcsilvagoal_250422.jpg
01:10
Silva lifts Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_250422.jpg
57
PL Fan Fest ‘is life’ for the Porras family
nbc_pl_mw33allgoals_250421.jpg
14:30
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_updatefull_250421.jpg
06:08
PL Update: Nottingham Forest keep Spurs in check
nbc_pl_nunointv_250421.jpg
01:12
Nuno: Nottingham Forest ‘fortunate’ to beat Spurs
nbc_pl_angeintv_250421.jpg
01:51
Postecoglou laments Spurs’ loss to Forest
nbc_pl_plupdate_andersonintv_250421.jpg
02:31
Anderson discusses significance of win over Spurs
nbc_pl_totvnfhl_250421.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Nottingham Forest MWK 33
nbc_pl_totvnfreax_250421.jpg
02:54
Forest keep pace in Champions League race with win
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250421.jpg
01:08
Richarlison gives Spurs late hope against Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250421.jpg
01:50
Wood heads Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_nfgoalanderson_250421.jpg
01:13
Anderson blasts Forest in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_tacticsv2_250421.jpg
02:27
Examining Maatsen’s ‘great movement’ v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_maatsenjpwintv_250419.jpg
05:13
Maatsen: Villa ‘not finished yet’ despite CL exit
nbc_pl_earleua_250420.jpg
01:51
O’Reilly a ‘find’ for Manchester City
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250420.jpg
02:03
Aston Villa ‘wiped the floor’ with Newcastle
nbc_pl_plupdate_250420.jpg
08:49
PL Update: Neto rescues Chelsea against Fulham
nbc_pl_vannistelrooyint_250420.jpg
02:32
Van Nistelrooy discusses Leicester’s relegation
nbc_pl_leilivhl_250420.jpg
09:36
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Liverpool MWK 33
nbc_pl_trentmacallister_250420.jpg
03:14
Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister on win v. Leicester
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250420.jpg
02:14
Alexander-Arnold gives Liverpool lead v. Leicester

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
nbc_csu_sanders_250423.jpg
06:55
What betting markets suggest about Sanders
jeanty_csu_mpx.jpg
04:07
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_csu_UNC_250423.jpg
14:01
RB Hampton compares his style to Texans’ Mixon
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
nbc_roto_bubic_250423.jpg
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
nbc_bte_magiccelticsv2_250423.jpg
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250423.jpg
01:31
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
nbc_roto_bears_250423.jpg
01:40
Why Bears could look at TE in first round of draft
nbc_bte_nuggetsclippers_250423.jpg
01:54
Can Clippers cover spread, beat Nuggets in Game 3?
nbc_bte_thundergrizzlies_250423.jpg
01:34
Memphis can’t counter OKC’s ‘suffocating defense’
nbc_bte_knickspistons_250423.jpg
01:48
Expect Brunson, Knicks to beat Pistons in Game 3
nbc_cfb_michwjohnsoncomp_250423.jpg
02:25
HLs: Johnson’s top plays from Michigan career
nbc_dps_mattlafleur_250423.jpg
13:59
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
sanders.jpg
16:38
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
16:13
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
06:26
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
04:06
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250423.jpg
05:42
GM Lynch: Purdy talks going in ‘good direction’
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250423.jpg
06:47
Cousins reports to Falcons for voluntary offseason
nbc_pft_micah_250423.jpg
08:24
Parsons’ contract issue is unnecessary distraction
nbc_pft_jerryjones_250423.jpg
07:55
Cowboys are working on ‘pretty substantive trades’
nbc_pft_scouts_250423.jpg
06:18
Florio: Negative, opinionated scouts must be named
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250423.jpg
08:22
Draft odds shift from Sanders to Williams at No. 9
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250423.jpg
11:16
Rodgers won’t affect Steelers’ draft strategy
nbc_pft_mindgames_250423.jpg
05:18
Understanding strategies ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_brownsgiants_250423.jpg
11:06
Browns, Giants continue fielding draft trade calls