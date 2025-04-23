2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Titans land Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty slides to Chicago in Kyle Dvorchak’s final mock

With a heavy heart, mock draft season has officially come to an end. The draft is a little over a day out and very little is settled outside of the first few picks. One last time, this is how I see the 2025 NFL Draft playing out.

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The pick is in.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi: “We've come to a consensus. We’ll pick at No. 1 on Thursday night."



Titans are, as they have been, on the clock.

pic.twitter.com/m2QTpiBtCx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2025

Tennessee needs a quarterback and Ward has become the consensus QB1 during the draft process. We’re not getting any surprises here.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Another pick that is relatively locked in, Hunter is -900 to go second overall on DraftKings. Browns GM Andrew Berry compared him to Shohei Ohtani in his most recent press conference. You don’t pass on Ohtani.

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The final locked-in pick of the draft, Carter is a blue chip EDGE and the last of the can’t-miss players in this class. I don’t see the Giants moving out of this spot or taking anyone else.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The draft consensus has settled on Campbell here despite some initial concerns about his arm length. It doesn’t sound like NFL evaluators are worried.

"The number of evaluators who are unbothered by Will Campbell's arm length really stands out to me. I was hard pressed to find an exec or coach who doesn't view LSU's Campbell as the best tackle of this class, and those same people told me his length wasn't a concern on tape." https://t.co/PJlwPFBqVV — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) April 11, 2025

Campbell was a three-year starter at left tackle in the SEC and received stellar film grades. Count me on the side of NFL teams not caring about his stubby arms.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Ashton Jeanty has become the favorite for this pick at most sportsbooks. While I’m less confident that the Jags go Graham than I was a week ago, I still don’t buy that a team with as many holes as Jacksonville and two capable running backs takes Jeanty. The Jags fill a need with a top-tier prospect in Graham.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

With left tackle Kolton Miller entering a contract year and the jury still out on second-year tackle D.J. Glaze, tackle is a clear need for Vegas. Membou was a career right tackle at Mizzou and would likely start his career competing for that gig with Glaze.

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Jets made little effort to give Justin Fields more weapons in free agency. As it currently stands, Garrett Wilson will be joined by Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, and Stone Smartt in 11-personnel. Warren would immediately inject life into their pass-catching group as a YAC monster. He also has a mean streak as a blocker.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The Panthers have been connected to Walker repeatedly over the past month and he has received rave reviews as a person.

The two guys who have won the interview process and are universally beloved as people, in addition to their playing ability:



1. Jalon Walker EDGE

2. Emeka Egbuka WR



You will not find a coach or GM who doesn't just rave about both young men. @ESPNNFL — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 21, 2025

Walker is a unique prospect who was deployed at EDGE and off-ball linebacker at Georgia. For a Panthers defense with multiple holes to fill, Walker’s positional ambiguity will be an asset, not a liability.

9. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Ryan Ramczyk officially announced his retirement and Trevor Penning is best suited for swing tackle duties. Taking Banks and playing him at left tackle—where he played all three seasons at Texas—would allow the Saints to move Taliese Fuaga to his natural position of right tackle.

10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ben Johnson will set the 40-yard dash record running to the podium if Jeanty is available at pick No. 10. Johnson’s offense in Detroit relied on the dynamism of Jahmyr Gibbs and the dependability of David Montgomery. Jeanty can do both while never leaving the field.

12:23 Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL Boise State running back and top prospect Ashton Jeanty caught up with Mike Florio to give his pitch to NFL GMs, where he thinks his ceiling is in the 2025 NFL Draft and what he can bring to an organization.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Having lost a handful of front-seven players for salary cap reasons this offseason, San Francisco needs to restock the shelves via the draft. Williams is a freaky athlete on tape and hit at least 4.5 sacks in all three of his seasons as a Bulldog. He pass-rush moves are still raw, but playing across from Nick Bosa will let him learn from one of the best EDGE defenders in the game.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Cowboys desperately need a WR2 to complement CeeDee Lamb and a first-round wideout played down the road? Jerry Jones is going to be interested. Golden’s 4.29 speed would complement Lamb’s all-purpose skill set perfectly.

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Miami has a plethora of needs to fill, including left tackle. With four tackles already off the board, that is a need they will have to address on Day Two. Instead, the Dolphins get the top corner (Travis Hunter aside) in the class, possibly as a replacement for Jalen Ramsey, who is currently on the trade block.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Colts have been penciled in as a tight end landing spot for the entire offseason and I don’t see that changing at the final hour. Loveland was Michigan’s de facto WR1 last year but missed time with a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery. The shoulder issue could limit his offseason reps, but the Colts haven’t been turned off by medical red flags in the past. Laiatu Latu was medically retired in college and the Colts made him the first defender off the board in 2024.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Green has the talent of a top-10 pick. He totaled 17 sacks in 2024 and the film matches the box scores. He has several off-field concerns, but the Falcons might be one of the teams willing to take on that type of risk.

Russini: EDGEs James Pearce Jr., Mike Green "in play" for Falcons. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) April 23, 2025

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jadhae Barron, CB, Texas

Arizona has plenty of holes to fill on defense, but none are more glaring than cornerback. Barron got his start as a nickel corner at Texas but was thrust into an outside role in 2024 and thrived, earning Pro Football Focus’s No. 2 coverage grade. He can play a variety of roles for the Cardinals out of the gate.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

With a Trey Hendrickson extension looking less likely by the day, Cincy may need to prepare for life after their star EDGE departs in free agency next offseason. Stewart doesn’t have elite production. He totaled just 4.5 sacks in college. But he grades out better in the advanced numbers and on film. Stewart is also an athletic marvel at a position where athleticism is extremely valuable.

Shemar Stewart is a DE prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 10.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1829 DE from 1987 to 2025.



Pro day pending for remaining tests.https://t.co/VIEoB8iee0 pic.twitter.com/6YlzPYArkH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 12, 2025

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State

Sam Darnold has the arm talent and the football IQ to execute any game plan at a high level, but his struggles under pressure are well-documented. See: NFC Wild Card Round, 2024. Seattle’s bottom-tier offensive line isn’t going to cut it for a quarterback who demands a clean pocket to work from. Zabel played both tackle positions and left guard in college, meaning the Seahawks can plug him wherever they see their biggest need in the trenches.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Even at a devalued position like inside linebacker, Campbell looks like a top-15 talent. That is, in part, because he can rush the passer. Campbell tallied five sacks in 2024. Campbell is recovering from a torn labrum. Some reports have suggested he will be ready for camp, while others say he is a candidate for the PUP list. The difference in reporting on his health makes his landing spot tricky to pin down.

20. Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Sean Payton gets his “Joker” and finds a starting running back with one pick. The Broncos have all but told us they are taking a running back at some point in the draft.

#Broncos GM George Paton on the 2025 RB draft class:



“It’s a strong class… We’ll get a back in this draft.” pic.twitter.com/SUU0NOzpLM — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) April 1, 2025

The only question is when it happens.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Quarterback was a strong consideration here, but the Steelers may still be able to pull the Aaron Rodgers ripcord after the draft. There have been some rumblings of character concerns with Nolen, but no one is better at getting players with the program than Mike Tomlin. Nolen was top-10 in pressures and stops among defensive linemen last year and would slot in as a day one starter for the Steelers.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Both Harbaugh brothers have a strong tendency to stay in the family with players at least one of them has coached in the past. The Chargers need more firepower on the defensive line and Jim Harbaugh coached Grant for two multiple at Michigan.

23. Green Bay Packers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Reports of McMillan’s draft stock have been all over the place, with some draftniks calling him and top-10 pick and others struggling to find a spot for him in the first round. The Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver this early in the past 20 years, but it’s clear they need a true No. 1 receiver to stand out from their current crop of talented role-players. McMillan profiles as a target-dominating alpha in the pros.

01:23 What makes McMillan the ‘best’ WR draft prospect? Eric Froton, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell evaluate which wide receiver is most likely to be the first off the board, highlighting Tetairoa McMillan and his skills that make him the “overall best receiver” prospect.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Starting safety Cam Bynum walked in free agency and Harrison Smith is 36 years old. Starks is a versatile receiver who can start alongside Smith as a rookie and could eventually take over his role on defense once Smith hangs up the cleats.

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Houston needs a long-term No. 2 receiver with Tank Dell’s health now an issue and Christian Kirk having just one year left on his contract. C.J. Stroud was Egbuka’s quarterback for the latter’s sophomore breakout in 2022. We also know Stroud has some sway on draft night as he stumped for Dell on Day Two of the draft. It’s hard not to imagine him going to bat for his former teammate this time around.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The Rams knocked it out of the park taking defenders early in the draft last year and go right back to the well this time around. Both of the Rams’ projected starting corners, Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams, are over 30 years old. Hairston (5'11/183) is slightly undersized for outside corner standards but has blazing speed with a 4.29 Forty and excelled in man and zone coverage.

08:23 Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 3 Maxwell Hairston Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Maxwell Hairston lands in Tier 3 of his 2025 NFL Draft QB rankings, noting he’s one of the fastest, most explosive CBs in this draft class.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Booker’s 3.68 RAS hurt his draft stock, but not enough to knock him out of the first round entirely. He has Day One grades from most film-watchers and played both guard spots at Bama. The Ravens’ biggest opening on offense is currently at guard, with both spots being occupied by below-average options.

28. Detroit Lions: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Lions need a foil for Aidan Hutchinson, who has done all of the heavy lifting for the team’s pass-rush since they drafted him in 2022. Pearce has an elite production profile with 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pick-six over the past two seasons.

29. Washington Commanders: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson was also in play here as the Commanders have reportedly done extensive work on the running back class. I ultimately have them adding to a defensive line that his withered away in recent years. Ezeiruaku terrorized the ACC with 16.5 sacks in 2024 and will step in as an immediate playmaker for Dan Quinn’s defense.

30. Buffalo Bills: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Bills were a middling pass defense on the whole last year, ranking 20th in EPA per dropback allowed. With some of the top corners already off the board, Buffalo simply takes the most athletic safety ever.

Nick Emmanwori is a SS prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 10.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1086 SS from 1987 to 2025.



Pro day pending for remaining tests.https://t.co/yHeVMADBkp pic.twitter.com/9GrXuksESG — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 12, 2025

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Patrick Mahomes set a career-high in sacks (six) in Kansas City’s blowout Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. They then traded stud left guard Joe Thuney, who also switched over to left tackle during the team’s playoff run. Tackle looks like a safe bet for them here, with Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

This is largely a best player available pick, and it just happens to be another way for Philly to build through the trenches. Harmon would step into the hole left by Milton Williams, who left for New England in free agency.