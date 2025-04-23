2025 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest news, predictions, rumors, updates from Connor Rogers ahead of Round 1

The parameters of draft night trades are already being outlined. Every single day during draft week there is a new name gaining buzz as a top 10 pick. Some of the hype is real, some is generated from teams angling for the board (or a trade scenario) to fall their way.

Let’s get into the most noteworthy pieces of information I’ve gathered leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Texas OT Kelvin Banks will go in top 15, after all

Every year there is a prospect that the evaluation process goes full circle on. That player this year is Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks. He was my top ranked tackle before the season and his play didn’t regress; Missouri’s Armand Membou just had a breakout season. The buzz cooled on Banks early in the process, but plenty of teams believe in him as a long-term answer at tackle (which is key, as many tackles in this class are viewed as NFL guards). He is a high character player and people mover in the run game, which gets a ton of praise from coaching staffs. Banks came into the 2024 season as a top 15 prospect and now he will be drafted as one, with the potential to go in the top 10 picks.

Don’t expect Tetairoa McMillan to fall too far

I don’t sense a fall coming for wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, which would mean logic prevailed. His size and ball skills as a perimeter threat in a wide receiver class lacking true difference makers will be valued. Even if he fell out of the top 12 picks, Seattle at 18 seems like his floor.

It’s hard to see three QBs going in Round 1

Betting lines have consistently had the quarterbacks taken in the first round set at 2.5. Unless there are multiple trade ups back into the end of round one, I don’t expect the over to hit on this number. This class is viewed as Cam Ward and then a lot of Day 2 talents.

NFL draft prospect Ward ‘elite’ in every way Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach explain why Cam Ward is the top QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, including his high ceiling, variety of throws and growing maturity in the pocket.

Four teams I could see trading out of Round 1

Now, let’s talk about the draft slots that teams could get back into at the end of Round 1. The Commanders are without both their third- and fifth-round picks in this draft. I don’t think there is a glaring difference of talent if they moved out of No. 29 to pick twice in Round 2. After their first round selection at No. 24, the Vikings don’t pick again until the 97th selection (they also don’t have a fourth-round pick). Plus, I’d never rule out Baltimore or Philadelphia moving out with the way they value picks. However, both of those franchises have a lot of assets this year and I think Baltimore is watching closely if one of the pure pass rushers makes it to their slot.

I expect Jets to focus on offense in Round 1

There has been a lot of buzz about the Jets potentially picking a defensive player in the top 10, but that would still surprise me. The offense has multiple glaring holes, notably right tackle and a No. 2 pass catcher. I would have Penn State tight end Tyler Warren as the favorite to go in this slot. It seems like a coin flip (at best) if Armand Membou makes it here and the previously mentioned Kelvin Banks’ range begins at this pick.

Don’t be shocked if a team trades up for Ashton Jeanty

Everyone is waiting for a big trade to spice up this draft, but the question is consistently who is coming up for what? Assuming the top three teams (Titans, Browns, Giants) stay put and the first three players off the board being Miami QB Cam Ward, Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter, and Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter, the question becomes how far would a team move up for Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty? Yes, he’s a running back, but he’s a special talent in a class lacking game changers. New England would certainly let a team into this spot if the offer was right, but that would cost a lot. Jeanty could go as early as fifth overall (Jaguars) with a potential floor of 10th overall (Bears). It wouldn’t be shocking to see a team come up to grab him in between that range of picks.

RB Jeanty is true definition of ‘special’ Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach explain why Ashton Jeanty is everything a team could want in a running back, which is why he has the potential to be the face of a franchise at the NFL level.

Is Georgia LB Jalon Walker destined to be a Panther?

Panthers fans have probably seen Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker paired with their team at the eighth overall pick in every mock draft. This has become chalk for a reason, but even with the money they spent on defensive tackles in free agency, it will be interesting if Michigan DT Mason Graham slides and changes their plans.

49ers will bulk up their defense in Round 1

As the 49ers look to restock their roster after plenty of turnover, their premium first-round asset will most likely be used on the defensive side of the ball. San Francisco needs help on the offensive line, but the belief is they can draft and develop in that area on days two and three of the draft (it worked quite well with Dominick Puni last year). With Robert Saleh back with the organization, he’ll always pound the table for pass rushers.

UNC RB Omarion Hampton isn’t a lock for Broncos

The Broncos are consistently connected to running backs and pass catchers. With Jeanty always off the board, most mock drafts have UNC RB Omarion Hampton going to them at pick 20 because he’s viewed as the consensus RB2 in this class. It’s a logical connecting of the dots, but that won’t be my pick for them in my final mock draft.

Stock falling for James Pearce, Josh Simmons

Two players that have often been viewed as first-round talents, but I think can fall to the top of Day 2 are Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce and Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons.