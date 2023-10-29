‘We are down’ — What’s next for Erik ten Hag after Manchester United blown out in home derby?

If Manchester United supporters were hoping that Erik ten Hag could make them feel better about their side following a 3-0 home derby loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford, we have a feeling they are set for disappointment.

The embattled Manchester United boss could only explain what went wrong, and did little to detail his puzzling pre-game and in-game decisions that saw Raphael Varane benched and a too-late double sub of Anthony Martial and Antony in attack.

He even admitted there was nothing that was going to do other than limit the damage.

At Old Trafford. In a Manchester derby.

“You try to get more offensive but at the end we worked very hard,” Ten Hag said. “You bring new energy in but it’s not possible to change the game at that point, 3-nil down with five minutes to play. You just bring the energy to not getting anything worse.”

Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 10 Erling Haaland stole the show for Manchester City, scoring twice and setting up Phil Foden for a goal in a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag struggles to supply confident answers after loss

Ten Hag’s post-match answers were directed toward what he believed to be a good first half, one that saw Manchester United down 1-0 on an Erling Haaland penalty.

That first half saw chances for Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay but they amounted to a total of 0.29 xG. City, meanwhile, has 61% of the ball, 1.54 xG, and a 7-4 edge in shots. Four of them have gone on target and Andre Onana had two massive interventions to keep United within one.

“We are down,” Ten Hag acknowledged. “We played a good first half. Of course we will be disappointed and annoyed but tomorrow we will be there and have energy.”

“Second half, at 2-0. You have to go against them out of shape. If you don’t they will find the spare man. They did. They made a great goal but we have to get better organized.”

Ten Hag not the problem, but stubborn streak hurting Manchester United

It seems crazy to discuss whether Ten Hag can have success at Manchester United given that we’re just a half-year removed from the ex-Ajax boss driving his club to the League Cup, an FA Cup Final, and a comfortable third-place finish.

But he took big risks on Sunday in a huge game — one of few that can really change the tenor of a season — and most of them went about as poorly as possible.

Look — the non-contender status is way more about the players at Man United than the coach, but today’s errors were unforced and came from the boss.



Raphael Varane was left out of the side for Harry Maguire and/or Jonny Evans

Sergio Reguilon sat in favor of Victor Lindelof at left back

Also kept out of the XI: Combined $175 men Mason Mount and Antony

Jadon Sancho is still ‘learning lessons’ away from the team.

And given that Ten Hag also asserted that the “game plan went off,” his stubborn streak seems set to continue into midweek and beyond. One would have to hope that Varane, Mount, and Antony are not at full fitness because if they are, what more does it say about his choices?

So why not consider a manager change? Well, start with the fact that any new chef needs new ingredients and, with plenty of respect to Scott McTominay’s recent late heroics, United only has only gamechanger playing at a high level and that’s Bruno Fernandes. Varane is great, Casemiro was fantastic last season, and Marcus Rashford is a gamechanger when firing, but he just isn’t right now.

Yes, Antony is his guy but they’ve clearly overpaid to get him. Andre Onana was fantastic on Sunday but has not been an improvement on David De Gea yet. Mason Mount’s price tag was always humorously-high. The defense will look much better when healthy but the defense is neither shutting out nor scoring two goals on this City.

So, sadly for United fans, this is going to require more patience. And that’s not an attractive proposition after getting punked in your own building.