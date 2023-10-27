Manchester United vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Manchester United host Manchester City in a huge Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED v MANCHESTER CITY LIVE

An emotional week off the pitch has seen Manchester United, and the entire football world, come together to mourn and celebrate the life of Sir Bobby Charlton. The legendary Manchester United midfielder died last week at the age of 86 as tributes have been paid and fans have created a shrine to Charlton outside Old Trafford. On the pitch, Erik ten Hag’s United have had a tough start to the season but they’ve won three on the trot in all competitions and are grinding out wins, somehow. Their big win at home against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League in midweek was much-needed as Harry Maguire was the unlikely goalscoring hero as he continues to impress due to defensive injuries giving him a chance to be a starter once again. Andre Onana also saved a stoppage time penalty kick to preserve the win against Copenhagen and right now United are somehow edging games. It isn’t pretty but they’re getting the job done.

Talking of getting the job done, Manchester City did that at Young Boys in midweek as Erling Haaland scored a couple and they have three wins from three in the Champions League and seven wins from nine in the Premier League to start the season. City haven’t been in top form so far this season (their league defeats away at Wolves and Arsenal and at Newcastle in the League Cup prove that) but they’re ominously grinding through the gears. Aside from missing Kevin de Bruyne, they have been lucky with injuries so far as Guardiola has had the luxury of rotating most of his squad. They have also won four of the last six Manchester derbies and will be very confident heading into this game.

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday (October 29)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Man United vs Man City lineups

Predicted Manchester United lineup: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Lindelof; Casemiro, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Predicted Manchester City lineup: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol; Stones, Rodri; Foden, Bernardo Silva, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction

I’m going for a narrow 2-1 win to Manchester City but United will try and make this as ugly as possible and hang in there until half time. If they can do that, don’t rule out a draw. But City’s attacking quality is unreal and they have so many options in the final third and Haaland is back to his best. That will make the difference on derby day.

Focus on Manchester United

This derby is all about one thing for Manchester United: staying in the game as long as possible. If they are level at the break, then the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes can start working their magic and United will be a threat on the counter. They have surprised City in recent years and won this fixture at Old Trafford last season. But this is a big ask given their poor recent form and their lengthy injury list. The Red Devils are without Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in defense but Casemiro could feature as he returns from injury and was suspended for the Champions League win against Copenhagen. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has an outside chance of being in the squad, while Jadon Sancho is still missing due to disciplinary issues and Amad Traore is out injured.

Focus on Manchester City

City are clicking through the gears and Erling Haaland is warming up nicely. His battle with Maguire and Raphael Varane should be epic and City also need a big display from Rodri in midfield to stop Bruno Fernandes having a big impact. Guardiola could start any of his host of wonderful attacking players, with Foden, Grealish and Alvarez all pushing to start. Injury wise, Kevin de Bruyne is the only player missing, while Manuel Akanji is missing through suspension after he was sent off in the win against Brighton last weekend.

How many goals does Erling Haaland have this year?

It has been a casual start to the season for Erling Haaland, as he has scored nine goals in nine Premier League games and leads the league. Standard. He has also scored another two in the Champions League so make that 11 goals in 14 games in all competitions so far this season. And there are some people out there questioning his form (seriously) so far this season. Doubt Haaland at your peril.