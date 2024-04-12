West Ham vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The Premier League table is looking more and more like West Ham’s only path back to Europe, and Fulham visit the London Stadium on Sunday knowing their European hopes are hanging by a thread (Watch live at 9am ET, streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

West Ham fell 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday in Germany, and will need a massive turnaround against the unbeaten Bundesliga leaders next week in order to reach the Europa League semifinals.

David Moyes’ men snapped a four-match Premier League winless run last Saturday with a 2-1 win at Wolves and are a point back of sixth-place Manchester United but have Newcastle, Chelsea, and Brighton lurking behind with matches-in-hand and the top-five is a near impossibility.

A three-match Premier League winless run has Fulham in 13th and a whopping eight points out of eighth place with just six matches to play in their season.

Fulham simply have to win this one as Liverpool and Manchester City are also among those half-dozen games.

West Ham focus, team news

Mohammed Kudus is electric, and West Ham’s best bet of thriving while Jarrod Bowen heals up.

OUT: Alphonse Areola (groin), Jarrod Bowen (lower back), Kalvin Phillips (hamstring)

Fulham focus, team news

Joao Palhinha has been special for Fulham, and blossoming forward Rodrigo Muniz — just named Premier League Player of the Month — may be the answer to the post-Aleksandar Mitrovic center forward question. Also look for fullback Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson to impress across London.

OUT/QUESTIONABLE: No one.